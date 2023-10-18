The death of a man in a Daylesford main street is no longer being treated as suspicious, with investigations now turning to if the man was hit by a vehicle.
Police have confirmed on Wednesday afternoon the major collision investigation unit has been now investigating the man's death from the early morning of Tuesday, October 17.
In a statement to media, police have said the investigation was still in early stages and police were looking into whether the man had been hit by a vehicle on Birdport Street between 6.10am and 6.30am on Tuesday.
MCIU detectives are calling to speak with anyone who may have been driving on Bridport Street or who may have seen a man behaving erratically in the area at the time.
A 58-year-old Creswick man had been found by a passer-by with serious injuries on Birdport Street. Resuscitation was started but the man died at the scene.
Emergency services responded after 6.30am when the man had been found.
The man's identity has not been confirmed.
The intersection of Albert Street (Midland Highway) and Bridport streets had been blocked for more than eight hours on Tuesday before it was finally reopened about 2.40pm.
Anyone with information, dashcam footage or who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or log onto www.crimestoppers.com.au.
