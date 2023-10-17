Bendigo winegrowers are welcoming hotter, drier weather, with vineyards showing "impressive" growth during spring.
Mandurang Valley winemaker Wes Vine said vineyards this year were not suffering the same disease pressures brought on by a wet 2022, but wineries should be mindful of ways to deal with potential drought.
"It's a bit early to say, but the growth in the number of bunches that are forming up is somewhat impressive," Mr Vine said.
"The cycles work in our favor in some ways, when you get a difficult year, then it's often followed by a really good year."
Mr Vine said his vineyard could manage a dry summer as it connected to the Coliban Water system, although in times of prolonged drought water was harder to get.
During the Millennium Drought, Mandurang Valley shifted to a grape variety more suited to a hot climate, according to assistant winemaker Steve Vine.
"About 18 years ago we moved from Pinot Noir to Grenache with the intention of making a GSM," he said.
The vineyard was progressively moving from Shiraz to Grenache grapes, which were more "stylistically appropriate" to a hotter climate.
"When we've got really hot dry conditions, the Shiraz leaves will start to droop and they'll be adjusting themselves to the heat and the temperature, whereas the Grenache can cope with much more extreme temperature and still be functioning," Mr Vine said.
Financially, Mr Vine said that the cost of living crisis had led to less people spending money on wine at restaurants, although the cellar door had not seen much loss.
"I think a lot of people [at the cellar door] are 50 to 60 plus who probably are not as sensitive to interest rate issues as younger people," he said.
"Where the older people might buy in six packs, younger people who buy are buying an individual bottle."
Mr Vine, who was also president of the Bendigo Winegrowers Association, said winemakers were hoping wine exportation to China would increase in the near future.
He said about 60 per cent of Australian Shiraz was once exported.
"They know we're very sensitive because the wine industry was up around the $60 billion, so there's big companies that have geared up to export huge quantities of wine, and they're still sitting in tanks, unfortunately," he said.
"That does have an impact on the domestic market as well. So if you go into BWS or Dan [Murphy's] or wherever, you'll see there's a lot of cheaper wine on the shelves, and that's probably a substitute for not being able to export it to China."
"Smaller producers like ourselves, we may argue that if China comes back on the scene after a couple of years or three years, we might see the domestic market change again."
Chinese tariffs on wine had reportedly cut the value of Australian wine by one third.
This week was Bendigo Wine Week, and Mr Vine said the region's wineries were excited to be showing off their produce.
The event features different tastings and dinners, with wineries releasing special vintages.
