Bendigo residents looking to safely dispose of household chemicals ave been offered help by the Greater Bendigo City council.
The "detox your home" service will run on November 1 - the Bendigo Cup Day public holiday - and will allow contactless removal of toxic chemical in a drive-through facility at the Bendigo Livestock Exchange, Wallenjoe Road, Huntly.
Greater Bendigo Resource Recovery and Education Manager Brooke Pearce said the program would allow residents to get rid of harmful chemicals in the safest way possible.
"Household chemicals can be dangerous, and Detox Your Home is a great opportunity to get rid of unwanted chemical products in a safe and environmentally friendly way," she said.
She said to attend the service people must register beforehand.
"You must register to attend and those who fail to do this will be turned away at the gate so please take a couple of minutes to register if you would like to participate," she said.
Some of the chemicals which can be disposed of include aerosol cans, brake fluid, ammonia-based cleaning products, cooking oil, paint stripper, thinner or turps, pool chemicals, rat poison, transmission fluid, and wood preservatives.
Materials collected on the day will be properly disposed off by a specialist team and not dumped in landfill.
