A Voice referendum polling place in central Victoria looked to be one of the only towns in the region with a majority "yes" vote.
It was a mistake.
Published counts by the AEC had the St Arnaud Primary School polling place, west of Bendigo, at 1055 votes for "yes", 279 for "no".
It meant the poll was 79.1 per cent "yes", a rarity in a sea of regional Victorian "no" majorities.
One North Grampians Shire councillor said he was "dumbfounded" when he saw the result, but on contacting the AEC, was told it was the other way round.
The correct count was 1055 votes for "no", 279 for "yes".
A spokesperson for the AEC said there had been a transposition error when inputting into the tally, but the mistake had now been fixed.
"These sorts of things are very rare and always rectified either through information provided externally and an expedited review, as has happened here, or when conducting the mandatory validation counts," the spokesperson said.
The mandatory validation counts were performed on every AEC-held election and referendum conducted, the spokesperson said.
"It is a process called fresh scrutiny that will be a large portion of this week's work."
About 80 per cent of people in far west Victoria rejected the proposed Voice while other regional electorates saw ''no'' vote percentages span from the mid-60s to the mid-70s.
