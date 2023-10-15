Bendigo Advertiser
60-day prescription change impacting locally: Bendigo pharmacies

By Jenny Denton
Updated October 16 2023 - 10:46am, first published October 15 2023 - 4:06pm
White Hills Pharmacy owner Sanjay Jhaveri, pictured during the height of the pandemic. Photo by Darren Howe
A Bendigo pharmacy is facing a $300,000 a year income cut linked to new 60-day dispensing rules, with once free services now having charges in a bid to claw back the losses.

Local News

