Bendigo's first public IVF baby could be born as early as next year, with a new service available at Bendigo Health.
Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan launched the new service, which was part of a $120 million project for public fertility care satellite services in Bendigo, Mildura, Ballarat, Geelong and Warrnambool.
Bendigo Health patients would have access to specialist consultations, pathology, diagnostic tests, ultrasounds, medications and cycle management.
Head of Women's Clinics Dr Nicola Yuen said she was excited to see the services now available.
"This is a huge step forward for the women of the Bendigo Health catchment area," she said.
"We all know that fertility journeys are really difficult for people to go on and incredibly stressful, and previously having to travel to Melbourne for those services was a big stress for regional women, not withstanding the costs that's often involved with seeking fertility care as well.
We're really delighted that this is now something that we can provide through the public healthcare in this partnership."
Dr Yuen said she expected to see between 130 and 150 women through the service during the next 12 months.
IVF services were previously only available at the Royal Women's Hospital.
Dr Yuen said patients would still need to travel to Melbourne for egg pickups and embryo transfers .
"We do continue to ensure that these women get the same high quality care that they would get if they were resident in Melbourne," she said,
"I think that's a fantastic service for the women of regional Victoria, and we are looking very much forward to the first baby being born here."
Public fertility care services opened in Victoria in October last year, and more than 1100 Victorians have started their treatment journey.
Access to the services was through a GP or specialist referral, which was sent to the Royal Women's or Monash Health who would organise eligible patients to receive treatment at their closest health service.
