A Bendigo resident has 738,000 reasons to smile after discovering he was the lucky winner of the October 7 Tattslotto draw.
The division one winning entry was unregistered, meaning officials from The Lott had no way to contact the winner to break the news so they are waiting for them to come forward to claim the prize.
The entry was purchased at City Central Newsagency and the self-proclaimed Bendigo battler said he'd waste no time in booking a holiday.
MORE NEWS:
"My wife and I are retired, and this will undoubtedly change our lives," he said.
"I can't wait to get on to booking a holiday for us. We won't go overseas but we'd love to travel around Australia.
"My kids will never believe me either. I'll be able to help them get ahead in life and that's the best feeling in the world."
Bendigo's winner was one of seven division one winning entries from the weekend, with three each in Victoria and South Australia and one in Western Australia.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.