Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo man revealed as winner of $730k Tattslotto prize

Updated October 13 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City Central Newsagency's Geraldine Clohesy, Terry Clohesy and Barbara Duble are all smiles after selling a winning division one TattsLotto ticket. Picture by Darren Howe.
City Central Newsagency's Geraldine Clohesy, Terry Clohesy and Barbara Duble are all smiles after selling a winning division one TattsLotto ticket. Picture by Darren Howe.

A Bendigo resident has 738,000 reasons to smile after discovering he was the lucky winner of the October 7 Tattslotto draw.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.