How each club fared in 2023 according to the stats: Strathfieldsaye

Next up in the Bendigo Advertiser's look at each BFNL club's season stats, according to Premier Data, is Strathfieldsaye.
Team and player statistics from the home and away season will be analysed to see what worked and what failed for the Storm.
WHAT WORKED:
A slow start to the season that saw the Storm sit 2-3 after round five didn't matter as Darryl Wilson's men marched into finals on a four-game winning streak, where they would fall to Sandhurst by eight points in the preliminary final.
The Storm, as usual, played their well-known high possession, uncontested mark style and again led the league for average uncontested marks per game (108.6), possessions (404.6) and handball receives (17.6).
While they had more of the ball than anyone else, the Storm kept the footy under control.
They gave the ball to the opposition, the second least of any side, averaging 68.1 turnovers per game.
That safety with ball in hand reflected how potent they were heading into attack.
The Storm ranked second for average effective inside 50s per game with 31.1 and were top of the league for marks inside 50, averaging 21.2.
Their midfield numbers weren't as strong as some other finalists - mainly due to the fact their best players struggled to get on the park for large chunks of the season - but the Storm were still the best side from centre clearance, averaging 12.6 per game and hard ball gets (46.9).
WHAT FAILED:
With number one ruckman Timothy Hosking missing seven games throughout the regular season, the Storm's ruck output was well down from other finalists such as Sandhurst and South Bendigo.
The Storm ranked eighth for average hit-outs per game (42.9) and ninth for hit-outs to advantage (7.2).
While they were strong from centre clearances, around the ground that dominance fell away, to have them rank sixth overall for clearances, averaging 40.8.
The Storm also ranked bottom for tackles (51.7), but that was mainly due to their game style.
PLAYERS:
Luke Webb and Lachlan Gill were the main weapons for the Storm across half-back (Gill moved into the midfield later in the season) and were high up on the individual stats leaderboards.
Webb ranked first for most handball receives (71), second for intercept possessions (128), fifth for possessions (547), sixth for rebound 50s (104) and ranking points (2324) and eighth for intercept marks (44).
Gill wasn't far behind, ranking fourth for handball receives (29) and marks (138), fifth for score involvements (155), eighth for inside 50s (85) and ninth for possessions (503).
Down the other end, Lachlan Sharp won the Ron Best Medal for a third time, kicking 93 regular season majors.
The Storm skipper - who has joined Bridgewater in 2024 as co-coach - collected the second most assists (25) and score involvements (185) plus the most marks inside 50 (97) and eight most contested marks (28).
Although he didn't have as strong a season as in 2022, James Schischka was an able partner for Sharp, kicking 29 goals while amassing the fifth-most marks inside 50 (48), sixth-most assists (22) and eight-most score involvements (145).
STATS LEADERBOARDS:
RANKING POINTS:
Luke Webb 2324
Lachlan Gill 2053
Daniel Clohesy 2012
Lachlan Sharp 1875
Callum McCarty 1724
James Schischka 1716
Patrick Blandford 1526
Baxter Slater 1498
Mitchell Hallinan 1282
Shannon Geary 1260
DISPOSALS:
Luke Webb 547
Lachlan Gill 503
Daniel Clohesy 458
Callum McCarty 361
Baxter Slater 344
Patrick Blandford 338
James Schischka 334
Shannon Geary 299
Riley Wilson 297
Jake Moorhead 281
CONTESTED POSSESSIONS:
Daniel Clohesy 215
Callum McCarty 179
Lachlan Gill 173
Baxter Slater 145
Luke Webb 141
James Schischka 135
Bode Stevens 116
Shannon Geary 113
Jake Moorhead 110
Riley Wilson 110
SCORE INVOLVEMENTS:
Lachlan Sharp 185
Lachlan Gill 155
James Schischka 145
Luke Webb 135
Daniel Clohesy 134
Callum McCarty 129
Baxter Slater 129
Darcy Mulquiny 97
Bode Stevens 93
Jordan Wilson 91
MARKS:
Lachlan Gill 138
James Schischka 132
Luke Webb 132
Patrick Blandford 117
Lachlan Sharp 116
Daniel Clohesy 109
Baxter Slater 100
Hunter Lawrence 88
Callum McCarty 87
Riley Wilson 87
CONTESTED MARKS:
Lachlan Sharp 28
James Schischka 23
Luke Webb 20
Jed Brereton 16
Patrick Blandford 9
Jordan Wilson 9
Shannon Geary 8
Lachlan Ratcliffe 8
Callum McCarty 8
Lachlan Gill 8
INTERCEPT MARKS:
Luke Webb 44
Shannon Geary 26
Mitchell Hallinan 25
Patrick Blandford 18
Brady Hore 16
Lachlan Ratcliffe 15
Callum McCarty 13
Jed Brereton 13
James Schischka 12
Lachlan Gill 11
CLEARANCES:
Callum McCarty 99
Daniel Clohesy 98
Lachlan Gill 55
Bode Stevens 48
Jake Moorhead 47
Riley Wilson 37
Baxter Slater 35
James Schischka 31
Shannon Geary 30
Boden Alexander 29
INSIDE 50s:
Lachlan Gill 85
Riley Wilson 67
Luke Webb 65
Daniel Clohesy 61
Jake Moorhead 54
Baxter Slater 53
Callum McCarty 52
Hunter Lawrence 50
Bode Stevens 48
James Schischka 43
TACKLES:
Daniel Clohesy 65
Lachlan Gill 59
Darcy Mulquiny 58
Riley Wilson 51
Mitchell Hallinan 42
Callum McCarty 40
Baxter Slater 38
Lachlan Ratcliffe 37
James Schischka 36
Bode Stevens 35
SPOILS:
Mitchell Hallinan 42
Luke Webb 33
Jed Brereton 24
Lachlan Ratcliffe 21
Darcy Mulquiny 19
Patrick Blandford 17
Brady Hore 13
Joseph Mayes 12
Tim Hosking 9
Bode Stevens 8
