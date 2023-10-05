How each club fared in 2023 according to the stats: Gisborne

Next up in the Bendigo Advertiser's look at each BFNL club's season stats is Gisborne.
Team and player premier data stats will be analysed to see what worked and what didn't.
WHAT WORKED:
The reigning premiers were much better than their 8-10 record suggests.
Two tight losses against local rivals Kyneton destroyed their finals hopes, and had those games been turned around, they'd have snuck into fifth over South Bendigo.
The Bulldogs had the fifth-best defence in 2023, conceding on average 71.55 points per game.
They also had the fifth-best offence, scoring 1767 points, which was only marginally behind Sandhurst (1790) and the Bloods (1772).
A midfield that included Michelsen Medal runner-up Flynn Lakey, Matt Weber, Matt Merrett, Sebastian Bell-Bartels, and later in the year, Essendon VFL gun Bradley Bernacki was still always going to be a force even if the rest of the team didn't have the same premiership flare.
The Bulldogs ranked first in the BFNL for average clearances per game (48.3), first for centre clearances (12.6), fourth for tackles (61.4), fourth for disposals (372.6), fourth for contested possessions (151.2) and second for hard ball gets (43.2).
Throughout the first half of the season, the Bulldogs struggled to find cohesion between a midfield that was great at the contested side of the game but lacked polish and a new look forward line.
Bernacki's return to full-time footy with the Bulldogs for the second half of the year added the final element they were looking for with his all-round class, ball use and ability to hit the scoreboard (23 goals in nine games), leading a late but fruitless charge to September.
The midfield wouldn't have been able to compete at the level they did if not for ruckman Braidon Blake, who was again in the best handful of rucks in the BFNL this year.
Blake had the fifth most hit-outs (515) and hit-outs to advantage (124), but his work around the ground was a point of difference, collecting the fifth most contested marks (32) and clearances (134) in the BFNL.
WHAT DIDN'T:
Poor kicking and forward 50 entries plagued the Bulldogs early in 2023, and they dropped to 2-6.
While they fixed it up in the back half of their campaign, their ledger was too dire to recover from.
They couldn't replace the massive hole left by Pat McKenna, who only managed two games, and in the end, youngster Harry Luxmoore (23 goals) and Bernacki ended as their top goal-kickers.
At times, the Bulldogs were too small, and it shows with the marking statistics.
They ranked eight for contested marks, averaging 12.1 per game and nine for intercept marks (14.9).
Jack Reaper is one of the best intercept defenders in the BFNL but was chucked forward for a large portion of the season in an attempt to curtail the forward woes.
It was a classic case of robbing Peter to pay Paul, with the skipper managing 13 goals for the season, but it left the defence down their best man.
Reaper was still able to show his class when played in his natural position, taking 41 intercept marks for the year.
Exiting defensive 50 was also an issue, with the Bulldogs ranking tenth for average rebound 50s (29.7) and ninth for effective rebound 50s (18.6)
PLAYERS:
Flynn Lakey had an incredible season at the coalface for the Bulldogs.
He gathered the most contested possessions in the BFNL (307) and hard ball gets (119), third most clearances (148), fourth most possessions (582), fifth most tackles (113) and tenth most score involvements (137).
Luke Ellings had his best year in senior footy so far, ranking tenth in the league for inside 50s with 150 and first for the Bulldogs in that stat and handball receives (18).
He averaged 24.56 disposals per game, playing various roles from midfield to wing and half-forward.
STATS LEADERBOARDS:
RANKING POINTS:
Flynn Lakey 2454
Braidon Blake 2422
Matt Merrett 1771
Luke Ellings 1763
Liam Spear 1749
Bradley Bernacki 1468
Jack Reaper 1404
Zac Vescovi 1379
Matt Weber 1320
Macklan Lord 1210
DISPOSALS:
Flynn Lakey 582
Luke Ellings 442
Liam Spear 376
Matt Merrett 372
Braidon Blake 345
Matt Weber 306
Bradley Bernacki 302
Macklan lord 297
Zac Vescovi 278
Sebastian Bell-Bartels 254
CONTESTED POSSESSIONS:
Flynn Lakey 307
Braidon Blake 246
Bradley Bernacki 168
Luke Ellings 148
Matt Weber 138
Matt Merrett 137
Macklan Lord 129
Liam Spear 124
Benjamin Eales 106
Sebastian Bell-Bartels 99
SCORE INVOLVEMENTS:
Flynn Lakey 137
Braidon Blake 118
Luke Ellings 112
Matt Merrett 108
Bradley Bernacki 92
Matt Weber 86
Harry Luxmoore 85
Liam Spear 78
Jack Reaper 70
Ryan Bourke 66
MARKS:
Jack Reaper 116
Matt Merrett 104
Zac Vescovi 102
Liam Spear 100
Luke Ellings 97
Harry Luxmoore 78
Braidon Blake 73
Matthew Cassidy 72
Macklan Lord 62
Adam Brancatisano 61
CONTESTED MARKS:
Braidon Blake 32
Jack Reaper 28
Adam Brancatisano 15
Harry Luxmoore 15
Liam Spear 13
Zac Vescovi 12
Zac Denahy 12
Jed Denahy 11
Macklan lord 8
Luke Ellings 7
INTERCEPT MARKS:
Jack Reaper 41
Zac Vescovi 28
Liam Spear 28
Braidon Blake 28
Matthew Cassidy 16
Jed Denahy 15
Matt Merrett 14
Connor Bills 11
Jake Normington 8
Matthew Jinkins 7
CLEARANCES:
Flynn Lakey 148
Braidon Blake 134
Bradley Bernacki 90
Matt Weber 74
Matt Merrett 56
Benjamin Eales 53
Luke Ellings 52
Sebastien Bell-Bartels 52
Sam Graham 37
Macklan Lord 33
INSIDE-50s:
Luke Ellings 81
Matt Merrett 66
Matt Weber 63
Braidon Blake 62
Bradley Bernacki 60
Flynn Lakey 50
Liam Spear 49
Ryan Bourke 44
Sam Graham 42
Jake Normington 34
TACKLES:
Flynn Lakey 113
Braidon Blake 77
Ryan Bourke 67
Sebastien Bell-Bartels 61
Matthew Cassidy 56
Adam Brancatisano 56
Zac Vescovi 55
Luke Ellings 46
Liam Spear 46
Macklan Lord 45
SPOILS:
Jack Reaper 55
Zac Vescovi 33
Matthew Cassidy 24
Liam Spear 21
Frank Schipano 19
Macklan Lord 17
Connor Bills 14
Braidon Blake 13
Jed Denahy 13
Jake Normington 9
