How each club fared in 2023 according to the stats: Eaglehawk

Next up in the Bendigo Advertiser's look at each BFNL club's season stats, according to Premier Data, is Eaglehawk.
Team and player statistics from the home and away season will be analysed to see what worked and what failed.
WHAT WORKED:
The Hawks finished the regular season with an 11-6-1 record, but it could have been much better.
They lost four games by under a kick and drew with Sandhurst, showing they were capable of far more in 2023 if a kick or bounce here or there went their way.
Travis Matheson's boys were strong in defence, conceding the third least points (933) and through the middle, led by the pairing of Billy Evans and Michelsen Medal winner Noah Wheeler.
The Hawks ranked third for average intercept marks in 2023, averaging 17.3 per game, with Dylan Hanley amassing the fourth most in the league with 54 and Charlie Langford sixth most with 47.
They also transitioned from defence to attack quickly, averaging the second most handball receives per game (12.6).
Wheeler and Evans led the charge at the coalface, allowing the Hawks to rank second for contested possessions (155.5) and third for clearances (46.5).
The pair combined the inside traits of Evans, who collected the fourth most contested possessions (269) and hard ball gets (83), with the explosive outside skill of Wheeler, who amassed the most inside 50s (136) and seventh-most clearances (125).
WHAT FAILED:
Through injury and suspension, the Hawks forward line was makeshift for long periods of the campaign.
Cameron McGlashan and Jarryn Geary had extended layoffs, while Darcy Richards and Samuel O'Shannessy missed multiple games late in the piece through suspension.
It left the Hawks with a smaller look in front of the ball, which is reflected in the marking statistics.
They ranked sixth for average marks inside 50 per game with 14.6 and a lowly ninth for contested marks (11.2).
Another area that let them down was turnovers.
The Hawks averaged the second most turnovers per game (70.9), only behind winless Maryborough.
PLAYERS:
While Wheeler and Evans were the clear two standouts for the Hawks in 2023, Ben Thompson once again showed his versatility, plugging holes for Matheson in either the midfield or up forward.
Thompson's stats for his midfield work were among the best.
He gathered the most effective tackles (111) in the BFNL, the tenth most possessions (489), fifth most contested possessions (262) and seventh-most inside 50s (86).
But he was also needed up forward when the Hawks big men failed to get on the park, which saw Thompson lead his side for contested marks and kick 12 goals.
The Hawks might have ranked eighth for average hit-outs per game with 41.7, but Connor Dalgleish - who rucked one out for large chunks of the season - made them count.
Dalgleish had the fourth most hit-outs with 608 but second most hit-outs to advantage with 163.
He also ranked ninth for clearances, amassing 111.
STATISTICS LEADERBOARD:
RANKING POINTS:
Noah Wheeler 2301
Ben Thompson 2296
Billy Evans 2187
Connor Dalgleish 2001
Charlie Langford 1653
Lewin Davis 1622
Dylan Hanley 1543
Dylan Hird 1477
Kallen Geary 1443
Dillon Williams 1365
DISPOSALS:
Billy Evans 524
Noah Wheeler 512
Ben Thompson 489
Charlie Langford 344
Lewin Davis 342
Dylan Hird 333
Kallen Geary 323
Jack Thompson 308
Connor Dalgleish 298
Joel Mullen 297
CONTESTED POSSESSIONS:
Billy Evans 269
Ben Thompson 262
Noah Wheeler 232
Connor Dalgleish 190
Dylan Hird 143
Dillon Williams 131
Lewin Davis 131
Jack Thompson 119
Kallen Geary 116
Dylan Hanley 114
SCORE INVOLVMENTS:
Ben Thompson 137
Noah Wheeler 133
Lewin Davis 122
Billy Evans 120
Connor Dalgleish 106
Kallen Geary 92
Dillon Williams 90
Liam Marciano 85
Dylan Hird 85
Joel Mullen 83
MARKS:
Ben Thompson 116
Dylan Hanley 114
Charlie Langford 109
Billy Evans 94
Dylan Hird 79
Noah Wheeler 77
Joel Mullen 75
Lewin Davis 75
Jack Thompson 74
Liam Marciano 73
CONTESTED MARKS:
Ben Thompson 22
Dylan Hanley 20
Cameron McGlashan 17
Darcy Richards 14
Charlie Langford 14
Noah Wheeler 11
Billy Evans 10
Jarryn Geary 9
Connor Dalgleish 8
Jacob O'Brien 8
INTERCEPT MARKS:
Dylan Hanley 54
Charlie Langford 47
Jacob O'Brien 16
Thomas Bennett 15
Ben Thompson 14
Kallen Geary 14
Jack Thompson 13
Clayton Holmes 13
Sam Thompson 13
Dylan Hird 11
CLEARANCES:
Billy Evans 130
Noah Wheeler 125
Connor Dalgleish 111
Ben Thompson 101
Dillon Williams 54
Lewin Davis 42
Kallen Geary 39
Joel Mullen 27
Dylan Hird 27
Sam Harper 27
INSIDE 50s:
Noah Wheeler 136
Ben Thompson 86
Lewin Davis 79
Billy Evans 69
Kallen Geary 56
Joel Mullen 53
Dylan Hird 48
Jack Thompson 44
Dillon Williams 41
Connor Dalgleish 37
TACKLES:
Ben Thompson 127
Noah Wheeler 79
Dylan Hird 72
Dillon Williams 67
Billy Evans 65
Thomas Bennett 53
Connor Dalgleish 52
Joel Mullen 51
Lewin Davis 48
Kallen Geary 43
SPOILS:
Charlie Langford 67
Dylan Hanley 39
Clayton Holmes 19
Connor Dalgleish 18
Kallen Geary 17
Ben Thompson 13
Jack Thompson 13
Noah Wheeler 12
Joel Mullen 12
Dillon Williams 12
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.