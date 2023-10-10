How each club fared in 2023 according to the stats: South Bendigo

Next up in the Bendigo Advertiser's look at each BFNL club's season stats, according to Premier Data, is South Bendigo.
Team and player statistics from the home and away season will be analysed to see what worked and what failed.
WHAT WORKED:
Bloods ruckman Macgregor Cameron arguably turned out to be the recruit of the season in the BFNL.
The Bloods 2023 best and fairest was a towering figure in a league stacked with ruck stars and could be argued to be the number one big man in the league alongside Hamish Hosking.
The stats back that argument up, with the Bloods averaging the most hit-outs per game (56.3) and hit-outs to advantage (12.7).
Cameron also personally led the BFNL for hit-outs amassing (787) and hit-outs to advantage (190) just ahead of Hosking.
No other finals side in 2023 ranked in the top five for average tackles per game.
That is understandable, considering the better sides usually have much more of the ball and thus need to do less tackling, but the Bloods were an exception.
While they did rank sixth for average disposals per game (349.3), that wasn't a massive drop from a few sides in front of them.
The Bloods applied the heat, averaging the third most tackles per game with 62.3 and were even better in their front half, ranking first for forward 50 tackles (11.7).
That frontal pressure was crucial to the Bloods, who moved from the vast expanses of the QEO to the small dimensions of Harry Trott Oval in 2023.
It forced them to focus more on clearance and tackling.
They went from ranking sixth in forward 50 tackles in 2022 to first and improved their clearance numbers from an average of 35.3 to 40.7 in the same period.
WHAT FAILED:
While the top-end talent at the Bloods in 2023 was as good as anyone, they were regularly let down by their bottom half.
It is often said premierships are won by your bottom six, and of the finalists, the Bloods had the weakest bottom half a dozen.
As mentioned, the Bloods improved their clearance numbers, but more was needed to be ranked among the big boys, averaging the seventh lowest with 40.7 per game.
They were also below par at contested possession, ranking sixth with 137.3, and hard ball gets ranking seventh with 32.3 per game.
PLAYERS:
Cameron was deservedly crowned as the Blood's best player in 2023, but there was no bigger stat king in the BFNL this season than the man he was usually tapping it down to in Brody Haddow.
The Bloods midfielder returned to the club from Donald and was a ball magnet.
Haddow had the most centre clearances (60) in the BFNL, second most possessions (615), clearances (152) and inside 50s (115), third most score involvements (169) and uncontested marks (134) plus the eight most tackles (104).
The three-headed-monster of Brock Harvey, Steven Stroobants and William Keck down forward proved a handful for opposing defences all season.
Harvey came third in the Ron Best Medal with 67 goals while also ranking second for marks inside 50 (72) and sixth for contested marks (31).
The Blood's new coach for 2024 Stroobants was next on the Ron Best leaderboard, nailing 55 goals and taking the fourth most marks inside 50 with 65.
Keck wasn't a stay-at-home forward like the other two, and his ball-winning ability was utilised through the guts on numerous occasions.
His best outputs still came as a member of the front six, though.
He kicked 40 goals in 2023 and ranked third for forward 50 tackles with 27 and tenth for marks inside 50 with 32.
STATS LEADERBOARDS:
RANKING POINTS:
Brody Haddow 2753
Macgregor Cameron 2128
Oscar White 1941
Nathan Horbury 1848
Isaiah Miller 1833
Braydan Torpey 1674
William Keck 1627
Steven Stroobants 1336
Brock Harvey 1332
Samuel Langley 1160
DISPOSALS:
Brody Haddow 615
Oscar White 463
Braydan Torpey 422
Nathan Horbury 398
Isaiah Miller 390
William Keck 326
Macgregor Cameron 301
Samuel Langley 253
Cooper Leon 251
Andrew Vanheumen 227
CONTESTED POSSESSIONS:
Brody Haddow 241
Macgregor Cameron 212
Oscar White 174
Nathan Horbury 139
Isaiah Miller 132
William Keck 124
Cooper Leon 109
Samuel Maher 104
Steven Stroobants 99
Samuel Langley 97
SCORE INVOLVMENTS:
Brody Haddow 169
Steven Stroobants 135
William Keck 132
Brock Harvey 129
Oscar White 119
Nathan Horbury 101
Macgregor Cameron 94
Samuel Langley 93
Isaiah Miller 77
Braydan Torpey 74
MARKS:
Brody Haddow 141
Isaiah Miller 123
Braydan Torpey 104
William Keck 102
Samuel Langley 91
Brock Harvey 89
Oscar White 85
Steven Stroobants 83
Nathan Horbury 79
Andrew Vanheumen 76
CONTESTED MARKS:
Brock Harvey 31
Isaiah Miller 25
Steven Stroobants 24
Daniel Johnstone 16
Andrew Vanheumen 14
Macgregor Cameron 14
William Keck 13
Alexander Smith 13
Samuel Langley 11
Oscar White 9
INTERCEPT MARKS:
Isaiah Miller 42
Braydan Torpey 36
Andrew Vanheumen 30
Riley Walsh 22
Macgregor Cameron 19
Nathan Horbury 14
Tait Poyser 14
Zac Hare 12
Alexander Smith 11
Cooper Leon 10
CLEARANCES:
Brody Haddow 152
Macgregor Cameron 104
Oscar White 80
Nathan Horbury 74
Cooper Leon 57
William Keck 35
Isaiah Miller 32
Samuel Maher 30
Samuel Griffiths 22
Alexander Smith 19
INSIDE 50s:
Brody Haddow 115
Oscar White 105
Nathan Horbury 68
William Keck 67
Isaiah Miller 55
Alexander Smith 50
Samuel Langley 41
Braydan Torpey 41
Samiel Griffiths 39
Macgregor Cameron 35
TACKLES:
Brody Haddow 104
Samuel Griffiths 98
Nathan Horbury 85
Samuel Maher 70
Oscar White 69
Isaiah Miller 60
William Keck 59
Macgregor Cameron 47
Alexander Smith 43
Andrew Vanheumen 42
SPOILS:
Riley Walsh 53
Isaiah Miller 32
Andrew Vanheumen 26
Tait Poyser 21
Zac Hare 20
Macgregor Cameron 20
Cameron Taggart 17
Alexander Smith 12
Braydan Torpey 11
Samuel Langley 10
