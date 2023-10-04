How each club fared in 2023 according to the stats: Kangaroo Flat

Next up in the Bendigo Advertiser's look at each BFNL club's 2023 season stats is Kangaroo Flat.
Player and team stats from the home and away season will be analysed to see what worked and what didn't.
WHAT WORKED:
Kangaroo Flat's midfield group of Mitchell Trewhella, Mitchell Collins, Liam Collins, and Ethan Roberts brought the heat, and the Roos led the league for tackles in 2023, averaging 65.2 per game.
Young inside bull Mitchell Trewhella had his best year yet in senior footy and led the charge, having the second-most tackles by any player in the BFNL with 143.
While they conceded the third most points for the year (1858), it would have been a lot worse if not for a defensive quartet of Ryan O'Keefe, Nicholas Keogh, Zachary and Jordan Rouse, who protected a vulnerable back six that were at times under intense pressure.
Led by O'Keefe with 55, the Roos averaged the sixth most intercept marks per game with 16.2 and had the most effective rebound 50s averaging 26.5.
The young defence should only get better in 2024 with more games under their belt as a collective.
The Rouse brothers, Nicholas Keogh, Jade Mayes and Noah Furlong, have already signed on for next season.
WHAT FAILED:
The Roos were poor from clearance, sitting ninth with an average of 36.7 per game and even worse from centre, where they ranked tenth (9.3).
Their midfield had enough quality players but got found out in the ruck against the big boys, with pre-season signing Gach Chuol only playing three games.
They ranked ninth for hit-outs, averaging 35.9 a game.
The main issues for the Roos, however, were forward of centre.
Tall forwards Angus Grant (11 games) and Luke Foreman (eight games) struggled to stay on the park, while the signing of Jonathon Patton mid-season did little to reverse their fortunes.
The Roos ranked eight for marks inside 50, averaging 8.1, and while their tackling up the ground was great, they struggled when the ball hit the deck in their front third, sitting a lowly ninth for average forward 50 tackles (7.3).
Harry Whitty was the Roos most dangerous forward, kicking 24 goals from 15 games, the 18th most of anyone in the league.
Outside of Whitty, few looked likely of kicking regular winning hauls.
One avenue they could look at in 2024 is to have Nicholas Keogh spend more time in attack.
While he only kicked 11 for the campaign, seven of those came in two matches against finalists South Bendigo and Strathfieldsaye.
PLAYERS:
Ryan O'Keefe deservedly won the Roos best and fairest.
He led the league for spoils (76), had the fifth most intercept possessions (121), had the fourth most intercept marks (55), seventh-most rebound 50s (119) and eighth most effective rebound 50s (73).
Defensive partner Zachary Rouse had the fifth most contested marks with 34.
Liam Collins was the team leader for most key metrics in the midfield.
Collins led the Roos for disposals (461), contested possessions (238) and clearances (121).
STATS LEADERBOARDS:
RANKING POINTS:
Ryan O'Keefe 2058
Liam Collins 1983
Ethan Roberts 1781
Mitchell Trewhella 1746
Mitchell Collins 1418
Nicholas Keogh 1391
Zachary Rouse 1330
Jade Mayes 1319
Kyle Symons 1241
Campbell Smith 1032
DISPOSALS:
Liam Collins 461
Ryan O'Keefe 415
Mitchell Trewhella 412
Ethan Roberts 373
Kyle Symons 313
Nicholas Keogh 311
Jade Mayes 299
Mitchell Collins 291
Campbell Smith 265
Zachary Rouse 239
CONTESTED POSSESSIONS:
Liam Collins 238
Ethan Roberts 182
Mitchell Trewhella 178
Mitchell Collins 144
Jade Mayes 113
Ryan O'Keefe 112
Zachary Rouse 111
Campbell Smith 108
Kyle Symons 105
Sam Barnes 104
MARKS:
Nicholas Keogh 114
Ryan O'Keefe 114
Zachary Rouse 93
Ethan Roberts 83
Kyle Symons 77
Jade Mayes 68
Mitchell Trewhella 67
Sam Barnes 66
Jordan Rouse 56
Liam Collins 54
CONTESTED MARKS:
Zachary Rouse 34
Nicholas Keogh 25
Ryan O'Keefe 23
Ethan Roberts 20
Sam Barnes 15
Jordan Rouse 15
Harry Whitty 12
Angus Grant 10
Toby Roberts 9
Jade Mayes 7
INTERCEPT MARKS:
Ryan O'Keefe 55
Zachary Rouse 45
Jordan Rouse 27
Nicholas Keogh 19
Jade Mayes 15
Toby Roberts 11
Noah Furlong 10
Kyle Symons 9
Connor Evans 9
Ethan Roberts 8
CLEARANCES:
Liam Collins 121
Mitchell Trewhella 79
Mitchell Collins 76
Ethan Roberts 51
Toby Roberts 43
Campbell Smith 34
Kyle Symons 33
Harry Whitty 25
Sam Barnes 23
Jade Mayes 17
INSIDE 50s:
Ethan Roberts 84
Liam Collins 77
Mitchell Collins 58
Mitchell Trewhella 51
Sam Barnes 50
Nicholas Keogh 46
Harry Whitty 37
Kyle Symons 36
Campbell Smith 30
Ryan O'Keefe 24
TACKLES:
Mitchell Trewhella 143
Mitchell Collins 105
Liam Collins 82
Ethan Roberts 78
Kyle Symons 55
Jade Mayes 54
Campbell Smith 51
Sam Barnes 44
Noah Furlong 43
Ryan O'Keefe 41
SPOILS:
Ryan O'Keefe 76
Zachary Rouse 38
Jordan Rouse 21
Noah Furlong 17
Patrick Murphy 15
Jake Haywood 13
Nicholas Keogh 11
Jade Mayes 10
Toby Roberts 7
Mitchell Trewhella 6
