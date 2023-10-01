Newly-formed netball club the Bendigo Strikers have secured one of the most experienced netball coaches in the country for arguably its most important role.
Carol Cathcart has been appointed the Victorian Netball League club's inaugural director of coaching.
She will oversee the Strikers' coaches, including recently appointed open team coach Tracey Brereton.
A former head of high performance at Netball Australia, which included responsibility for managing the Diamonds' program, Cathcart developed pathway athletes through national championships, Australian Netball League and national camps.
Cathcart's coaching record is outstanding.
She coached the Australian 21-and-under squad, was assistant coach for Melbourne Vixens, head coach of Victorian Fury, head coach at the Western Australian Institute of Sport and Perth Orioles, assistant coach at the AIS and, most recently, the 17-and-under coach of BFNL club Sandhurst.
"I am so excited about this opportunity,'' Cathcart said.
"I understand the challenges for country-based athletes and why this is such a great opportunity for our athletes. I feel privileged to be part of the program.
"I have watched the youth of this area closely over the past ten years. I can't wait to see them flourish in an elite program.
"I have also mentored Tracey (Brereton) in past roles and I am thrilled with this head coach appointment for the Bendigo Strikers.
"Tracey is a passionate, knowledgeable coach who I am excited to be working with to develop this program."
Cathcart and the coaching staff will develop Strikers' players in the championship team (players born 2008 and earlier), the 23-and-under team (players born between 2001-2008) and the VNL development academy.
"This announcement is vital to the success and pathways for our Strikers coaches and players,'' Strikers' board chair Andrew Cooney said.
Meanwhile, Brereton was announced as the Victorian 19-and-under coach for next year's national championships.
Brereton coached the 17-and-under team at this year's national titles where they qualified for the bronze medal match.
Brereton has excelled as both an athlete and coach, having previously played for the Melbourne Kestrels and receiving her elite coaching accreditation last year.
