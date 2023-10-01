Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Strikers appoint experienced director of coaching

Updated October 1 2023 - 6:22pm, first published 5:30pm
New Bendigo Strikers director of coaching Carol Cathcart.
Newly-formed netball club the Bendigo Strikers have secured one of the most experienced netball coaches in the country for arguably its most important role.

