Joel Swatton and Amanda Durbridge have etched their names into the Maryborough history books, winning the club's highest awards in 2023.
Swatton won the Geoff Macilwain Medal, polling 60 votes in a thrilling count with defender Kya Lanfranchi, who finished two votes behind on 58.
The midfielder joined the Magpies at the beginning of the season, having made the move from South Bendigo, where he spent the previous decade.
The former Bendigo Pioneer led the league for pressure acts (95) and had the third most tackles (128).
With Jacob Lohmann (VFL) and Coby Perry (wrist) missing most of the season, Swatton didn't have much help in the guts other than Matt Johnston.
Swatton had the most disposals (350) for the Magpies in 2023, contested possessions (173) and tackles (92).
While he didn't play post-round 12 ruckman and skipper Ty Stewart was awarded with the coaches award.
In his first season since crossing from Royal Park, Darcy Bond won most improved, while Josh Britten was named as most consistent, and Nic Swan was regarded as the best team player.
In a close reserves count, Brady King (49) just got over the line ahead of Kellan Maffescioni (44 votes).
BFNL under-18s Symons Medallist Tom Myers concluded a superb year by adding one more award to the trophy case.
He easily won the Jean Woodlock Memorial Trophy (under-18s best and fairest), polling62 votes ahead of Oscar Tatchell with 41.
After sharing the honours as the Magpies' highest vote-getters in this year's Betty Thompson Medal count, Durbridge and Tori Chandler finished as the top two in the Cassidy-Chadwick Medal.
Bouncing back from a serious knee injury sustained during the 2022 season, wing defence Durbridge claimed the A-grade best and fairest on 30 votes, with midcourter Chandler the runner-up on 27.
In a promising sign for the future, young gun Tali Chadwick won the coaches award.
Star defender Ella Patten replicated her league medal win by capturing the Magpies' 17-and-under best and fairest with 38 votes.
Fellow BFNL 17-and-under representative team member Millie Cassidy was the runner-up on 28.
Megan Pritchard claimed the coaches award.
The Magpies were 17-and-under finalists this season, narrowly losing their first final against Strathfieldsaye by only one goal.
Chloe Egan won the B-grade award on 31 votes, four ahead of runner-up Shayla Bandy.
Sharine Lanfranchi won the coaches award.
In B-reserve, Molly Palmer claimed the best and fairest with 24 votes.
Joint runners-up were Abbey Klemm and Ruby Adams.
Charlotte Fithall won the coaches award.
BEST AND FAIREST WINNERS:
FOOTBALL:
SENIORS:
Joel Swatton 60
Kya Lanfranchi 58
RESERVES:
Brady King 49
Kellan Maffescioni 44
UNDER-18s:
Tom Myers 62
Oscar Tatchell 41
NETBALL:
A-GRADE:
Amanda Durbridge 30
Tori Chandler 27
B-GRADE:
Chloe Egan 31
Shayla Bandy 27
B-RESERVE:
Molly Palmer 24
Ruby Adams 19
Abbey Klemm 19
UNDER-17s:
Ella Patten 38
Millie Cassidy 28
