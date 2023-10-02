Bendigo Advertisersport
Swatton, Durbridge win Maryborough's top awards in 2023

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated October 2 2023 - 6:09pm, first published 3:00pm
Amanda Durbridge and Joel Swatton were declared the Magpies best in A-grade netball and senior footy at their presentation night.
Joel Swatton and Amanda Durbridge have etched their names into the Maryborough history books, winning the club's highest awards in 2023.

NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

