A strong season from Castlemaine midfielder Matthew Filo has seen him rewarded with the club's senior football best and fairest while Fiona Fowler comfortably claimed the A-grade netball.
Filo returned to Camp Reserve after two seasons with Lake Boga and added some much-needed inside grunt to the Magpies midfield brigade.
He ranked fourth in the BFNL for average possessions a game (34.5) and third for clearances (8.7).
For the Magpies, he was their top player for contested possessions (17.12), clearances (8.65) and second for inside 50s (4.06) per game.
During a five-week stretch between rounds nine to 13, Filo racked up 40, 40, 38, 48, and 45 possessions.
Callum McConachy came runner-up in the count, polling 74 votes, which was well behind Filo's 99.
John Watson and Riley Pedretti finished equal third with 59 votes.
In the senior women's Abbey Bertram won a hotly contested best and fairest in an undefeated premiership season.
Thomas Wilson collected the reserves' top gong, while Archie Rixon, who played two senior games in 2023, won the under-18s best and fairest.
Equal third in this year's Betty Thompson Medal count, Magpies playing coach Fiona Fowler claimed the Magpies A-grade netball best and fairest award.
The star defender polled 30 votes to finish 14 clear of runner-up goal shooter Jane O'Donohue.
Defender Tara Ford was third on nine votes, with young guns Montaya Sardi and Emma Winfield equal fourth on eight votes.
In a brilliant season, Fowler polled 21 votes in the league best and fairest to finish equal third alongside Kangaroo Flat's Ashley Ryan, behind the winner Chelsea Sartori (Kangaroo Flat) and runner-up Shae Clifford (Sandhurst).
In a reflection of the number of players used at A-grade level this season by the Magpies, 16 individual players scored votes in the count.
One of those to appear often in the top grade, BFNL 17-and-under representative Megan Wilson claimed the junior grade best and fairest with 37 votes.
The emerging defender finished 13 clear of runner-up Kyla Byrne (24), who also featured at A-grade level, with Madie Clifford third on 12 and Sarah McLean (11) fourth.
Abbey Grindal claimed the A-reserve best and fairest award on 19 votes, narrowly ahead of defender Zoe Douglass (17).
Third in the count was Jess Lord (16), followed by Brianna Pedretti (14) and Rachelle McLean (13).
The B-grade best and fairest was won by Kristie Lenon on 23 votes from runner-up Aria Jumpertz (19).
Shae Denahy was third on 18 votes, ahead of Charlotte McMurray (15), who ended the season in A-grade and polled votes in three grades, including A-grade and A-reserve.
In B-reserve, Paige Mitchener claimed the best and fairest on 26 votes, one ahead of Julia Soldatos.
BEST AND FAIRESTS WINNERS:
FOOTBALL:
SENIORS:
Matthew Filo 99
Callum McConachy 74
John Watson 59
Riley Pedretti 59
Bailey Henderson 54
Brodie Byrne 47
Liam Wilkinson 33
Lloyd Butcher 19
Brodie Browne-Kerr 15
Nic Woodman 12
SENIOR WOMEN'S - Abbey Bertram
RESERVES - Thomas Wilson
U18s - Archie Rixon
NETBALL:
A-GRADE:
Fiona Fowler 30
Jane O'Donohue 14
Tara Ford 9
Montaya Sardi 8
Emma Winfield 8
A RESERVE - Abbey Grindal
B GRADE - Kristie Lenon
B RESERVE - Paige Mitchener
U17s - Megan Wilson
