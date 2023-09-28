Bendigo Advertisersport
Filo, Fowler win Castlemaine's top awards in 2023

By Nathan Spicer
Updated September 28 2023 - 5:44pm, first published 4:30pm
Fiona Fowler and Matthew Filo are the A-grade netball and senior football best and fairest's for Castlemaine in 2023.
A strong season from Castlemaine midfielder Matthew Filo has seen him rewarded with the club's senior football best and fairest while Fiona Fowler comfortably claimed the A-grade netball.

