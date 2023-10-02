Eaglehawk inside midfielder Billy Evans has won his second Hawks best and fairest in three seasons, while Eleisha Saunders claimed the A-grade netball's top honour.
Evans won the George Ilsley Medal in 2021 but was just pipped by midfield partner Noah Wheeler in the 2022 count.
This year, Evans usurped his great teammate, winning the medal with 49 votes, while the Michelsen Medallist Wheeler polled 41.
Evans ranked fourth in the BFNL for disposals (524), fourth for contested possessions (269) and sixth for clearances (130).
He averaged 28.90 disposals, 7.30 clearances, five hard-ball-gets and 3.65 inside 50s per game.
Only once did Evans have less than 20 disposals in a game, with his best performance coming in round four against Castlemaine when he had 43 touches, ten clearances and three goals.
Lewin Davis came third with 31 votes, while Kallen Geary was awarded as best in finals, and Dylan Hanley won the coaches award.
Ethan Hanley went back-to-back in the Alan Williams Medal (reserves best and fairest).
Ethan Hanley polled 32 votes ahead of Aydan Hanley on 26 and Zack Bulger with 24.
Under-18s skipper Noah Eliades (93 votes) romped home in the Darren Thompson Medal ahead of Kyen Burrill-Grinton on 68 votes.
Grace Edlin (41 votes) was crowned the senior women's football best and fairest.
Young stars and Bendigo Pioneer players Lexie Moss (30 votes) and Sienna Hobbs (26 votes) rounded out the top three.
In the netball, midcourter Eleisha Saunders capped a terrific season by winning the Wendy Ryan Medal as the Hawks' A-grade best and fairest.
In a close and thrilling vote count, Saunders, who was an assistant coach to Kylie Piercy this season, polled 40 votes, two ahead of runner-up and past A-grade best and fairest winner Elley Lawton. (38).
Reigning best and fairest, Morgan Keating finished third on 36 votes.
Goal shooter Kate Clow won the coaches award.
The Hawks finished the A-grade season in eighth spot on five wins, just two points behind Kyneton in fifth place.
Rani Madden (A-reserve), Isabel Eliades (B-grade), Sharni Simpson (B-reserve) and Josie Walsh (under-17s) were the lower-grade winners.
BEST AND FAIRESTS:
FOOTBALL:
SENIORS:
Billy Evans 49
Noah Wheeler 41
Lewin Davis 31
RESERVES:
Ethan Hanley 32
Aydan Hanley 26
Zack Bulger 24
UNDER-18s
Noah Eliaders 93
Kyen Burrill-Grinton 68
Zack Myers 32
SENIOR WOMEN'S:
Grace Edlin 41
Lexi Moss 30
Sienna Hobbs 26
NETBALL:
A-GRADE:
Eleisha Saunders 40
Elley Lawton 38
Morgan Keating 36
A-RESERVE:
Rani Madden 44
Rylee Gallagher 37
Gemma Bull 30
B GRADE:
Isabel Eliades 44
Amy West 34
Jamie Elgar 33
B RESERVE:
Sharni Simpson 46
Kelsey Treacy 44
Lexi Moss 24
UNDER 17s:
Josie Walsh 37
Braye Moss 35
Ava Broderick 32
