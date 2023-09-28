O'Keefe, Sartori claim Kangaroo Flat's top honours

Gun Kangaroo Flat defender Ryan O'Keefe has taken out the clubs senior football best and fairest, while 2023 Betty Thompson medallist Chelsea Sartori claimed the A-grade netball.
In only his second season out of the Bendigo Pioneers program, O'Keefe won the Roos' count comfortably, polling 74 votes, ahead of second-placed Mitchell Trewhella (45) and Liam Collins (29).
The tall defender was the linchpin of a solid back six that included the Rouse brothers.
O'Keefe ranked first in the BFNL for average spoils per game (4.47), seventh for rebound 50s (7.00) and sixth for intercept marks (3.24).
He was the Roos' most trusted man when exiting defensive 50, ranking first for the Roos at effective rebound 50s (4.29) and third for disposals (24.41).
O'Keefe twice racked up 36 possessions in round four against Gisborne and round 14 versus Castlemaine.
He had six intercept marks in that game with the Bulldogs, but his highest single-game tally was in round 11 against South Bendigo with seven.
Defensive teammate Zachary Rouse was named the most consistent, while Jade Mayes was adjudged most improved.
Noah Furlong won the Ken Curran Most Courageous award, and young gun Connor Evans took out the rising star.
Jarryd Wiegard was the reserves best and fairest, and Zach Bird claimed the under-18s.
In the netball awards, a career-best season for star centre Chelsea Sartori earned her one last accolade.
The 26-year-old capped a stellar season in which she won the Betty Thompson Medal by winning the Roos' A-grade best and fairest.
Sartori polled 81 votes in the club count to beat great friend and fellow midcourter Ashley Ryan by one in a thrilling count.
Wing defence Milly Wicks finished third on 57 votes, ahead of goal shooter Lou Dupuy (26).
Ingrid Hopkins and Abbey Ryan (both on 22) rounded out the top six.
Hopkins and Carly Van Den Heuvel shared the award for best player in finals, while defender Ava Lowndes won the coach's award.
In A-reserve, goaler Ashlee O'Shea won the best and fairest on 51 votes, ahead of runner-up Emma Moroney (42) and Lara Judd (42).
Darcie Fry (58) claimed the B-grade best and fairest award from runner-up Lani Burns on 50.
In one of the closest counts of the day, Lucy Lang (48), Bella Pearse (47) and Karly Elvey (45) all finished within five votes of the runner-up.
Goaler Claudia Shelton (70) was crowned best and fairest of the premiership-winning B-reserve team ahead of Ashlye Faulkner (58), who was joint winner of the league best and fairest.
Gemma Roberts won the 17-and-best and fairest award on 64 votes, ahead of runner-up Gemma McPhee (57) and Megan Kelly (50).
In other netball awards, A-grade coach Jayden Cowling was named best club person, Claudia Shelton won the players' choice award and dedicated volunteer, and B-reserve premiership player Hayley Smith won the president's club person of the year.
Greg Stevens was named number one supporter.
BEST AND FAIREST WINNERS:
FOOTBALL:
SENIORS:
Ryan O'Keefe 74
Mitch Trewhella 45
Liam Collins 29
Zachary Rouse 26
Jordan Rouse 22
Noah Furlong 17
Nick Keogh 17
RESERVES - Jarryd Wiegard
U18s - Zach Bird
NETBALL:
A-GRADE:
Chelsea Sartori 81
Ashley Ryan 80
Milly Wicks 57
Lou Dupuy 26
Ingrid Hopkins 22
Abbey Ryan 22
A RESERVE - Ashlee O'Shea
B GRADE - Darcie Fry
B RESERVE - Claudia Shelton
U17s - Gemma Roberts
