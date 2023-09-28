Bendigo Advertisersport
O'Keefe, Sartori claim Kangaroo Flat's top honours

By Nathan Spicer
Updated September 28 2023 - 12:53pm, first published 10:30am
Ryan O'Keefe and Chelsea Sartori won the top awards at Kangaroo Flat's presentation night.
Gun Kangaroo Flat defender Ryan O'Keefe has taken out the clubs senior football best and fairest, while 2023 Betty Thompson medallist Chelsea Sartori claimed the A-grade netball.

