Any Bendigo Taylor Swift fans that missed out on Eras Tour tickets are about to have their Wildest Dreams come true.
Swifties know the pain of endless Ticketek lines All Too Well, but they will soon get the chance to Shake It Off right here in central Victoria.
Bendigo Cinemas duty manager Greg O'Connell confirmed the theatre would be showing Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour from the night it opens on October 13.
"We were very excited when we found out," he said.
"We love showing concert movies. Our last one was Metallica (72 Seasons Live from TX) and everyone loved it.
"After the response we got from Barbie, we're ready for another big hit."
Mr O'Connell said cinema one would be decked out in Style and reserved for the big night and the four weekends to follow.
"It fits 370 people, it's our big screen with great sound," he said.
"It always creates such a great atmosphere and you really feel like you're at an actual concert."
Mr O'Connell said there had been a really strong interest since ticket sales opened on September 26.
"We've sold out most of our Gold Class sessions, but more tickets will go up soon," he said.
"We know there are a lot of people who missed out on tickets to the actual concert, so I think there are people who feel this may be their only chance to see (Taylor)."
Staff are encouraging fans to dress up.
"People can dress up in their best Swift themed costumes, but we're not sure if we will have an event for opening night yet," he said.
"Any Vrewards members that book online for the first night will get a free mini poster to take home."
