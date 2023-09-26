Homes in Rochester and Seymour are among 1300 new affordable homes set to be delivered through the state's $1 billion regional housing fund.
There will be around 70 new homes, both public and community housing, in Rochester, Seymour and Shepparton to assist those affected by the 2022 floods.
Minister for Housing Colin Brooks said Victoria already had the "biggest social and affordable housing agenda of all Australian states and territories".
"But when it comes to the dignity and security of a home for every Victorian, there's always more to do - and we're getting on with it," he said.
The $5.3 billion Big Housing Build is also delivering more than 12,000 social and affordable homes across both metropolitan and country parts of the state.
These include 7600 builds already underway and 3000 homes where families are already living, or they're close to their moving-in date.
The government said on top of the Big Housing Building, there would be 4000 new, energy efficient and cheap to run social homes through initiatives like the Public Housing Renewal Program.
Premier Daniel Andrews said this work was part of the largest urban renewal project ever in the country with plans to boost social housing by at least 10 per cent across 44 sites.
