Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Regional housing set for Rochester, Seymour

Updated September 27 2023 - 2:21pm, first published 6:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rochester and Seymour will benefit from more social housing. Picture by Michal Jarmoluk from Pixabay
Rochester and Seymour will benefit from more social housing. Picture by Michal Jarmoluk from Pixabay

Homes in Rochester and Seymour are among 1300 new affordable homes set to be delivered through the state's $1 billion regional housing fund.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.