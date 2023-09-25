Bendigo Advertiser
Council votes in favour of proposed High Street live music venue

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
September 26 2023 - 5:30am
Live music may soon be heard at 87 High Street, Bendigo. Picture by Tom O'Callaghan
A heritage building at 87 High Street could be reopened as a light-night live music venue, as City of Greater Bendigo councillors voted unanimously to grant a permit to the applicant.

