A heritage building at 87 High Street could be reopened as a light-night live music venue, as City of Greater Bendigo councillors voted unanimously to grant a permit to the applicant.
The long-term vacant building, which once housed the Young Men's Christian Association, could host live music for up to 550 patrons on Friday and Saturday nights between 7pm and 1am.
Despite objections from nearby businesses, Councillor Dave Fagg said the proposal ticked all the boxes for a positive outcome.
He said the entertainment venue would be in the right zone, Commercial 1 Zone, and there were "very few residences" that would be impacted.
MORE NEWS:
Businesses finding ways to use heritage buildings without damaging their heritage quality should be encouraged, he said.
Both Cr Fagg and Cr Julie Sloan said the applicants had provided an adequate acoustic assessment and intended to operate as a "good neighbour", through their willingness to vary hours of operation.
Cr Sloan said objections related to potential amenity impacts, including an increase in alcohol consumption and associated antisocial behavior has been "discussed extensively".
OTHER NEWS:
"The applicant advised it is also in their best interest to ensure antisocial behavior does not result as an outcome of their events," she said.
Cr Sloan said a condition of the permit required a draft venue management plan, which detailed facility operations, staff training and security for the site.
"In addition, the report does state that antisocial behavior is more likely in areas of low activity," she said.
"The increased activity at this site area provides an added layer of discouragement for antisocial activity."
Cr Matthew Evans said the proposal would give the building a new lease on life.
"It's good to see a group of people seeking to open a venue for live music and to support the local arts when we've seen so many close over the last few years," he said.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.