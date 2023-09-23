GOLDEN Square and Sandhurst delivered a Bendigo Football Netball League grand final classic on Saturday in an epic encounter that ended with the Bulldogs winning their first flag for a decade.
In front of a grand final crowd that paid a gate of more than $60,000, the premiership battle between the two clear standout sides of the season lived up to all the hype - and then some.
In perfect September conditions at the QEO, arguably the greatest rivalry in the BFNL had an epic next chapter written to it as the 10th grand final meeting between the two clubs produced a 10.11 (71) to 9.11 (65) triumph for Golden Square as coach Christian Carter's side closed out its season with a 17th-straight win.
Golden Square captain Jack Geary further etched his name into BFNL folklore.
Not only did Geary win his sixth premiership for the Bulldogs having previously been part of the club's five-peat between 2009 and 2013, he also won the Nalder Medal for best-on-ground for the third time as he played the ultimate captain's game.
Geary had spoken in the grand final press conference during the week of playing a lesser role these days in regards to playing more off half-back as opposed to where he made his name for himself as an elite midfielder of the competition.
But at the opening siren on Saturday Geary was in the guts at the centre bounce and his impact across the four quarters would be significant with his work in the contest, through the middle of the ground and rebounding from defensive 50.
The AFL Victoria Medal went to gallant Sandhurst midfielder Noah Walsh, who was tireless for four quarters in what was a grand final tussle for the ages.
It was the BFNL's best grand final since the "Rod Sharp kick after the siren that fell short" classic of 2012 when Golden Square beat Gisborne by three points.
The last 10 minutes of the game was pulsating country footy as its best as the game hung in the balance and was jam packed with huge moments.
Entering time-on of the final quarter just two points separated the sides as Golden Square led 65-63.
The Bulldogs were able to gain some breathing space at the 21-minute mark when class forward Joel Brett was able to handball to an unmarked Liam Duguid in the goalsquare to extend their lead to eight points, 71-63.
From the following centre contest the Dragons won the ball and with a chain of handballs were able to get the ball into the hands of Andrew Collins, who from 25m had a snap at goal, but his shot floated across the face and went out on the full.
Square defender Jake Thrum cleared the ball outside 50, but it was cut off by Sandhurst co-coach Bryce Curnow, who drove the ball back into the forward pocket where it was taken out of bounds.
From the throw-in the Bulldogs cleared their defensive 50 again, this time through Jack Threlfall, but it was again chopped off by the Dragons as James Coghlan launched Sandhurst inside 50.
From the Coghlan kick Sandhurst teenager Archer Day-Wicks provided the highlight moment of the grand final with a soaring pack mark met with a huge roar from the crowd after which he landed heavily on his back.
From 40m out on the old South Bendigo rooms flank Day-Wicks' shot at goal just missed to the left, leaving Square ahead 71-64 at the 23-minute mark.
Moments later Day-Wicks would have another opportunity inside 50 for the Dragons after taking the free-kick for a Golden Square deliberate out of bounds deep in the Bulldogs' defence.
Day-Wicks' snap from hard up against the boundary line missed, with the behind bringing the margin back to one kick and no doubt having plenty at the ground pondering the extra-time rules - which for the record in the BFNL grand final is two five-minute periods with time-on.
The Dragons were pressing hard and putting the Bulldogs' defence under fierce pressure.
With four minutes remaining the Bulldogs were able to clear their defensive 50 after the Day-Wicks' miss and move the ball to the swimming pool wing where the Dragons were able to force a stoppage, which was followed by a boundary throw-in.
The Dragons were able to get the ball going their way from the throw-in thanks to a Hamish Hosking punch forward.
With the ball in dispute 60m from Sandhurst's goal Collins emerged with it and calmly on his left foot spotted up the leading Day-Wicks 40m out.
But in what was a seemingly blink-and-you-missed it moment, rather than going back and taking the set-shot with the chance to level the scores, Day-Wicks quickly looked to pass off to team-mate Sam Conforti.
However, Day-Wicks' kick was smothered by Square defender Harry Burke before another stoppage was forced.
Again, the Bulldogs cleared their defensive 50 before winning a pivotal play on the wing where Liam Barrett - one of Square's last-quarter heroes - won a holding the ball free kick against the Dragons' Tanner Nally.
Moments later after the Dragons had won the ball back Golden Square came up big in another key moment when just as Conforti looked poised to break clear from a stoppage he was tackled by Zavier Murley and the Bulldogs' youngster earned a holding-the-ball free kick.
But again, the Dragons were able to win the ball back off a Golden Square turnover and the dynamic Conforti from outside 50 launched Sandhurst deep into attack towards a one-on-one contest in the goalsquare between team-mate Matt Thornton and Square defender Zack Shelton.
However, the ball went over the top of the pair and out of bounds in the old South Bendigo rooms pocket as Square continued to cling to a six-point lead with the clock ticking towards 29 minutes.
With the ball deep in the Dragons' attack the game hung on a knife-edge as Hosking and Square ruckman Matt Compston again locked horns at a boundary throw-in.
A repeat stoppage followed 30m out from the Dragons' goal, and then another 15m closer to the Sandhurst goal.
With the Dragons' desperately needing to kick a goal as time wound down, the Bulldogs were again able to force a third stoppage and keep the ball locked up.
A fourth stoppage ensured before the Bulldogs were able to gain a hold of the ball when Geary was awarded a free kick for a high tackle with 30 minutes on the clock in front of a huge contingent of the Golden Square faithful in the swimming pool pocket.
Geary drove the ball outside the Bulldogs' defensive 50 and the siren sounded seconds later on an absorbing encounter in what was Golden Square's 18th senior premiership and first since 2013.
The final quarter had started with Sandhurst leading by four points 49-45, with the Dragons having fought their way back from a 17-point deficit during the third term.
Across the first 20 minutes of the final term Golden Square kicked 3.2 to the Dragons' 2.2, setting the scene for the gripping final 10 minutes.
Those three Golden Square goals had all been kicked by vice-captain Barrett, including the first after just 50 seconds that gave the Bulldogs back the lead, 51-49.
Barrett's goal was answered down the other end by Sandhurst's Collins, who marked and nailed the 35m set-shot straight in front.
At the four-minute mark the Dragons had the chance to go nine points up when a 40m checkside from Conforti hit the post.
Instead the Dragons had to settle for a four-point lead, 56-52, before Barrett again delivered for the Bulldogs.
Facing a tricky 45m set-shot on the timekeepers flank, Barrett's carefully weighted kick snuck in for a goal and the Bulldogs were back in front 58-56 at the seven-minute mark.
Another goal to Barrett five minutes later with a snap out of a stoppage put the Bulldogs up 65-57 at the 12-minute mark and the question on a warm day was being asked of the Dragons.
But they had the answer through Day-Wicks, who after taking a diving mark low to the ground 35m out converted the set-shot to bring the Dragons back within two points and setting the stage for the thrilling finale over the final 15 minutes.
Earlier, it was Golden Square that made the better start, but didn't get bang for buck on the scoreboard.
The Bulldogs had the first six scores of the game in the opening 12 minutes for a return of 2.4, with their forward pressure superb early.
With the Bulldogs making the early running - their first two goals were kicked by Braydon Vaz and Tom Toma - the Dragons needed a settler and it came off the boot of Matt Thornton.
The Dragons' veteran took a strong contested mark and from 40m kicked the first of his three goals for the game.
Having been jumped early, the Dragons had the better of the last 15 minutes of the opening term and by making more of their opportunities inside forward 50, went into quarter-time with a one-point lead - 3.1 to 2.6 - despite having had four less scoring shots.
The Dragons did the bulk of the attacking throughout the second quarter, but under fierce pressure as Sandhurst constantly generated repeat entries inside 50, the Bulldogs' defence held firm.
Despite dominating territory, the only goal the Dragons could muster for the quarter came at the 24-minute mark when Conforti was awarded a free-kick for too high.
Despite limited opportunities the Bulldogs had earlier kicked the first two goals of the second term through Ryan Hartley and Joel Brett, before Hugh Freckleton later launched a 50m shot from in front of the scoreboard after a contested mark that sailed through for a goal as the half-time siren sounded.
Freckleton's goal put the Bulldogs up by 11 points at half-time, 38-27, with their advantage growing to 17 points when Brett's 50m set-shot was on target at the five-minute mark of the third quarter.
However, the Dragons had the better of the remainder of the third quarter, and like it was in the first term it was a Thornton goal that proved the igniter.
Needing to kick the next major to keep in touch or risk going four goals in arrears Thornton booted two goals in two minutes - both from marks.
Thornton's pair of goals in quick succession were followed late in the term by Conforti, who from 45m capitalised on a perfect piece of ruckwork by Hosking to goal from a clearance and put Sandhurst in front and give the Dragons the momentum heading into three quarter-time.
For the Bulldogs their best players featured four of their midfield brigade headed by the inspirational Geary, who again revelled on the big stage just like he did when he won his previous two Nalder medals in 2010 and 2013.
Fellow mids in young gun Ricky Monti - one of the breakout stars of the BFNL this year - and the in-and-under duo of Hartley and Toma also figured among the best for the Bulldogs along with wingman Tom Strauch - now a third generation Golden Square premiership player - and veteran ruckman Matt Compston, who battled manfully all day against the big body of the Dragons' Hosking.
Barrett's three last-quarter goals were also hugely influential in such a tight game, while down the other end Jake Thrum was composed with his ball-use out of the backline all day.
Sandhurst's best players were headed by AFL Victoria medallist Noah Walsh, who wasted no time getting himself into the game with a number of early touches, while providing plenty of spark during the Dragons' run of three-consecutive goals in the third quarter.
Conforti again showed he's a class above with his speed, clearance work and raking left foot, while bullocking ruckman Hosking again had another big performance, gaining the ascendancy with his tap work as the game wore on.
Wingman Jake McLean, who earlier coached the Dragons' reserves to the flag, defender Isaac Ruff, who kept Square forward Brett to two goals, and veteran mid/forward Nick Stagg rounded out the Dragons' best players.
Golden Square 2.6 5.8 6.9 10.11 (71)
Sandhurst 3.1 4.3 7.7 9.11 (65)
GOALS: Golden Square: L. Barrett 3, J. Brett 2, R. Hartley, L. Duguid, B. Vaz T. Toma, H. Freckleton 1. Sandhurst: M. Thornton 3, S. Conforti, A. Collins 2, A. Day-Wicks, J. McLean 1.
BEST: Golden Square: J. Geary, R. Monti, T. Strauch, M. Compston, R. Hartley, T. Toma; Sandhurst: N. Walsh, S. Conforti, H. Hosking, J. McLean, I. Ruff, N.Stagg.
