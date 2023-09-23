Bendigo Advertisersport
Home/Footy HQ/BFNL

Liam Barrett provided the spark with a three goal final term

NS
By Nathan Spicer
September 24 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Barrett's three goal final term proved the difference in a thrilling grand final against Sandhurst. Picture by Darren Howe
Liam Barrett's three goal final term proved the difference in a thrilling grand final against Sandhurst. Picture by Darren Howe

When Golden Square fans entered the QEO on Saturday, thinking, who will be the hero for us today? It's likely none of them would have tipped Liam Barrett.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.