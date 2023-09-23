When Golden Square fans entered the QEO on Saturday, thinking, who will be the hero for us today? It's likely none of them would have tipped Liam Barrett.
While Bulldogs skipper Jack Geary claimed a third Nalder Medal, and their defence was strong under immense pressure, Barrett's final quarter flurry will forever be a part of Square folklore.
The defender turned forward kicked three of the Bulldogs' four final term goals in a match-winning burst when his side was in dire need for someone to step up inside forward 50.
With the Bulldogs down by four points at three-quarter-time, coach Christian Carter pleaded for his boys to lift their work rate, and they did, with Barrett the profiteer nailing three of the first four goals of the last stanza.
His first came when he found some space out the back and ran into an open goal.
He quickly added a second, silencing a parochial crowd in the canteen pocket, swinging his set shot from right to left to strike straight back after Andrew Collins cancelled out his opener.
The third goal, albeit slightly innocuous, was his best, Barrett collected at a forward 50 stoppage and, while being tackled to the ground, snapped towards goal with the ball dribbling through.
"I missed a couple early, and I thought to myself if I can just get one, I'll be happy, but they just fell into my lap in the last quarter," Barrett said.
"I got a bit lucky today, but it's a great forward line to be a member of, and we don't care who kicks the goals."
While Barrett was humble in his assessment of his heroics, his skipper was happier to pump up the performance.
"He was unbelievable at taking his opportunities," Bulldogs captain Jack Geary said.
"There's a very fine line between winning and losing, and he was one of the big differences."
Barrett hasn't always been a member of the forward crew.
Carter swung the regular defender into attack mid-season, and the move had already paid dividends before Saturday.
Since being slotted into the front six, Barrett has kicked 15 goals from 11 games to complement a group that already has Joel Brett and Braydon Vaz causing defenders headaches.
"It's been a refreshing move for my football," Barrett said.
"Jayden Burke went the other way and has been superb in defence for us in the second half of this season.
"When Terry Reeves went down, we had a spot there for me to work up and down the ground to compete where I can, and I'm just happy to have played my role."
The win culminated a 12-month journey for Barrett and the Bulldogs after they suffered heartbreak in the 2022 finals series, losing to Gisborne by two points in the preliminary final.
"It's hard to believe we got up in the end, but I'm absolutely wrapped, and it's an unreal feeling," he said.
"Last year, we thought we were a good chance, but the qualifying final loss to Strathfieldsaye really set us back, so pre-season was all about motivating ourselves to get back here this year.
"For it to click on grand final day after a ton of hard work is incredible."
