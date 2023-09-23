Bendigo Advertisersport
Home/Footy HQ/BFNL
Photos

Carter's full house of premiership success with Golden Square

By Adam Bourke
Updated September 24 2023 - 9:18am, first published 8:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Golden Square coach Christian Carter celebrates BFNL premiership success with his father, Dick, and brother, Nick.
Golden Square coach Christian Carter celebrates BFNL premiership success with his father, Dick, and brother, Nick.

Golden Square premiership player, premiership captain and now premiership coach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.