Caitlin Wellington known to frequent Epsom, Golden Square areas

By Ben Loughran
Updated September 25 2023 - 2:04pm, first published 12:32pm
Caitlin Wellington is wanted on a warrant for criminal damage. Picture supplied.
A woman known to frequent Epsom, Golden Square and Echuca is wanted by police for alleged criminal damage.

