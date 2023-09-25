A woman known to frequent Epsom, Golden Square and Echuca is wanted by police for alleged criminal damage.
Caitlin Wellington has a warrant out for her arrest with the 32-year-old described as caucasian in appearance, around 165cm tall with a medium build and brown hair.
Anyone with other information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
Investigators have released an image of Wellington in the hope someone may be able to provide information on her current whereabouts.
