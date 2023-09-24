A football coach caught speeding on the Calder Highway in Ravenswood South was allowed to keep his licence until the season was done.
Daniel Allan Breen pleaded guilty in Bendigo Magistrates' Court to driving at 109km/h in an 80km/h zone on September 10 in a stretch of road his defence lawyer Luke Docherty told the court "captures a lot of people".
Drivers who speed between 25km/h and 35km/h over the speed limit must lose their licence for three months but U18 football coach Breen was allowed to defer that cancellation until after his team had won the premiership to allow him to drive team members around.
Breen told the police that he had his cruise control on during the incident which Magistrate Sharon McRae acknowledged was caused by a "lack of concentration".
"You're put a lot into the community and you're usually of very good behaviour," Magistrate McRae told the man.
She said she had "no choice" but to suspend his licence for the three month period.
Breen has no criminal or traffic priors and the court was presented with character references on his work with a local football club, a mental health charity and his strong work history.
The court heard Breen, who is the director and owner of a building franchise, was "very, very proud" of his winning side.
He will now be off the road for three months.
He has been placed on a good behaviour bond without conviction.
