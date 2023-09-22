Bendigo Advertiser
Court hears mental health concerns for man accused of assault

Lucy Williams
Lucy Williams
Updated September 22 2023 - 1:47pm, first published 12:30pm
A vulnerable man from a remote Victorian town has had his bail revoked. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
A man from a tiny north Victorian town was on bail for aggravated burglary and a serious assault on his elderly father when he stole a motorbike on September 14, a Bendigo court has heard.

