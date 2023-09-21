Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

17 Rose Street, Golden Square | Restored period home with pizzazz

By House of the Week
September 21 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olé! A Spanish mission-inspired beauty in Bendigo
Olé! A Spanish mission-inspired beauty in Bendigo
  • 17 Rose Street, Golden Square
  • Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 1
  • $1,125,000 to $1,175,000
  • Agency: Gavin Butler Real Estate
  • Agent: Gavin Butler 0427 887 766
  • Inspect: By appointment

Click here to read this week's realestateview.com.au emag.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.