Olé! A Spanish mission-inspired beauty in Bendigo

This outstanding period residence has been lovingly renovated, while retaining gorgeous architecture from the Spanish Mission era.
Selling agent Gavin Butler describes it as "an outstanding home with a touch of class for all buyers that love the charm and character of yesteryear, with a mix of modern updates for comfortable family living".
The house features a signature arched front porch with masonry and barley twist pillars, curved windows with leadlight window panes, and a roughcast exterior finish.
This picturesque facade is framed by a pair of stately palm trees, all surrounded by similar vintage homes with charm and character.
Other stunning details include the twin gabled roof, wide eaves, exquisite light fittings, overmantels, three-metre high ceilings, plantation windows, polished timber floors, and classic Californian bungalow features such as a wide entry hallway with plate shelves, and striking art deco ceilings and cornices.
Beautifully renovated from the ground up to the highest standards, it has been restumped, replumbed, replastered, freshly painted and fully insulated.
A stunning modern addition at the rear of the home has double glazed windows that provide beautiful views.
The contemporary high-end kitchen has a dishwasher, island bench and pantry, and there are built-in robes in every bedroom, plus an ensuite in the main bedroom.
The open plan kitchen/meals/dining and family room has sliding doors connecting it to the outdoor area, with a beautiful view of the leafy garden, fruit trees, natives and ornamentals from the family room.
An inground mineral salt chlorination heated pool has a heat pump to maintain the temperature at 29+ degrees if required, with lights that create a display of multiple colours, and a glass pool fence to enhance the external views.
Other features include hydronic heating panels throughout (Alira Daikin), ceiling fans, sun blinds, a Chromagen heat pump for economical hot water, and a water tank and pressure pump to water the front garden and veggie boxes.
Situated on a 746 square metre block, this blue chip locale is on the Melbourne side of Bendigo, with delightful views of the Sacred Heart Cathedral and the smaller spire of a local church.
A highly desirable area, it's walking distance to all amenities and only 2.3 kilometres to central Bendigo. Call the agency to arrange an inspection.
