UPDATE, Thursday 3.15pm:
Twenty-one Forest Fire Management Victoria units and a total of 29 firefighters were continuing to respond to a fire in the Leaghur state forest that was reported early yesterday evening.
The fire has now burnt about 29 hectares.
There is no threat to the public, a spokesperson for FFMV said, but a community message had been released advising that firefighers were continuing to respond to the blaze and smoke may be visible from nearby roads and communities, particularly Appin South, Lake Meran and Leaghur.
The cause of the fire was yet to be determined, FFMV said.
It was one of four fires that broke out, the first of which was reported at around 5.15pm on Wednesday, September 20.
Thursday 10.30am: A FFMV spokesperson there were 13 FFMVic units with a total of 30 firefighters currently at the fire or on their way to it.
They said the fire has burnt about 5 hectares and there is no threat to the public.
EARLIER: Communities in the state's north-west are being urged to stay informed after a fire broke out yesterday evening.
A safety message was released to residents in Appin South, Lake Meran and Leaghur at around 6pm on September 20 after a bushfire started in the Leaghur State Park.
A CFA spokesperson confirmed Forest Fire Management Victoria (FFMV) had taken control of the incident.
MORE NEWS:
The community information message released by FFMV said there was no immediate threat to the community and no action was required.
It said smoke may be visible from nearby communities and roads.
According to VicEmergency at 7.30am on September 21, the fire was not yet under control.
The next update is expected by 1.00pm or as the situation changes.
More to come.
Use multiple sources to stay informed:
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.