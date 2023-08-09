Three climate change protesters will front court in September accused of trespassing charges after they allegedly refused to leave the NAB branch in Bendigo.
Laura Levetan, Bernard Tonkin and Dean Bridgfoot will be subject to a contest mention in the Bendigo Magistrate's Court on September 25.
No pleas have yet been entered and at the hearing on August 7 they represented themselves without legal counsel.
At the September date the presiding magistrate will hear from defence and police prosecution on the main points of disagreement and what witnesses may be called by either side.
The court heard the Ms Levetan and Mr Tonkin will attempt to use a common law defence to prove the necessity of their alleged protest in the NAB bank branch. A common law defence is where a natural or human threat forces someone to break the law to avoid further consequences.
Magistrate Ross Maxted told Ms Levetan and Mr Tonkin they would need to "debate" with other judicial officers or prosecutors to form what would amount to their legal defence.
During the August 7 Magistrate Maxted confirmed with Mr Bridgfoot, who was in the courtroom as a spectator, that he already had a hearing set for September 25.
As a result, the magistrate grouped the trio together for a next hearing on that date.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
