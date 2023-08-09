Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Climate change protest trio in court on alleged NAB trespass

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated August 10 2023 - 7:02am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Levetan, Bernard Tonkin and Dean Bridgfoot outside the Bendigo Magistrate's Court. Picture supplied
Laura Levetan, Bernard Tonkin and Dean Bridgfoot outside the Bendigo Magistrate's Court. Picture supplied

Three climate change protesters will front court in September accused of trespassing charges after they allegedly refused to leave the NAB branch in Bendigo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.