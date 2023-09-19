According to the prosecution, on February 3 this year while being chased by police in Long Gully he turned into oncoming traffic in Havilah Road, then Quick Street, and while still on the wrong side of the road accelerated the red Holden Viva he was driving to 90km/h in a 50km/h zone, travelled up a hill towards a blind crest, then failed to slow down and give way at a T-intersection.

