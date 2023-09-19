A Bendigo man who pleaded guilty to dozens of offences, including drug trafficking - which he apparently took up this year - had many chances over a decade-and-a half to change his life but "completely blew it", a court heard last week.
"You're on a roundabout and never seem to get off," Magistrate Sharon McRae told Jamie Campbell in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on Thursday, September 14.
"You keep putting the community at risk by your driving ... and stealing cars. And then to top it all off, you started trafficking meth."
Although more than 20 charges were struck out before a "super case" against Campbell got under way on Thursday, the 34-year-old pleaded guilty to 39 offences.
These included drink driving, speeding, failing to answer bail, dangerous driving while being pursued by police, resisting an emergency worker on duty, car theft, possession of various drugs and trafficking methylamphetamine.
The court heard Campbell had his licence cancelled and been disqualified from driving for five years in September 2019, and the charges included nine counts of driving while disqualified, which Campbell already had 10 prior convictions for.
He was also convicted on two charges of driving an unregistered vehicle and one of refusing a breath test.
On March 21, 2022 police found him just before 9am apparently unconscious in the driver's seat of a Holden Commodore that was stopped in the middle of the intersection of Brougham and Marks streets, Bendigo, the court heard.
After waking, he refused to accompany officers to the police station for a breath test.
On February 13, 2022, police said, Campbell stole a Honda Civic worth $20,000 from a Long Gully backyard and the following night crashed it into a parked car in Eaglehawk, leaving behind an allegedly stolen acoustic guitar as he fled the scene.
According to the prosecution, on February 3 this year while being chased by police in Long Gully he turned into oncoming traffic in Havilah Road, then Quick Street, and while still on the wrong side of the road accelerated the red Holden Viva he was driving to 90km/h in a 50km/h zone, travelled up a hill towards a blind crest, then failed to slow down and give way at a T-intersection.
On Saturday, July 15 around 11.50pm police approached Campbell at a carwash in Kangaroo Flat, where he was cleaning an unregistered Ford Falcon station wagon with no licence plates attached.
The court heard he resisted a police instruction to get out of the car and had to be pulled from the vehicle, where officers found a black backpack containing a container of clear liquid - believed to be Butanediol - and 0.66 grams of cannabis.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Campbell had 3.24 grams of methamphetamine in his front left pocket and Facebook Messenger and text messages on his phone indicating he was selling drugs.
These were from "numerous people asking for various types of drugs", which he said he had available, and "numerous messages stating the money had been sent to the accused's bank account".
"I'm waiting on a lift to get that way and it's 1600 a q and 3000 half bag depending who it's for," one message from Campbell read.
Another included a picture of him holding a zip-lock bag with a large amount of white crystal substance in it.
Defence lawyer Will May described the drug trafficking and Campbell's offending in general as "street level", and said his client, who lived "on the margins", "certainly wasn't enjoying any lavish trappings" as a result of it.
Meth was Campbell's biggest issue, "the bane of his life", Mr May said.
"A lot of the offending before the court is symptomatic of a person with an ice addiction," the lawyer said.
Mr May contended a lack of stable accommodation was another major problem for his client who, while living with his mother in Geelong, had engaged fairly well with the bail support program the magistrate believed had been a great opportunity.
However, because his pet dog was causing issues, Campbell's mother had asked him to leave the house where three of his children - aged 12, 10 and 8 - also lived.
When he returned to Bendigo, Campbell had nowhere stable to live and ultimately disengaged from the Court Integrated Services program.
Campbell had reported he received a diagnosis of schizophrenia when he was 18, and had grown up without a father, Mr May said.
At the age of 12 he had suffered a serious bike accident, missed a lot of school and been introduced to cannabis.
But Magistrate McRae had little sympathy for Campbell, who she said had shown only that he wasn't prepared to obey the law.
While his lawyer described Campbell's driving history as "poor", Magistrate McRae labelled it "abhorrent" and unacceptable.
"You've wasted your whole 20s in committing crimes; you're wasting your life away," she told him.
"If having children hasn't changed your attitude to complying with the law, I'm not sure what would."
She sentenced Campbell to eight months in prison, with 89 days already served, and fines totalling just over $2000.
"Take this opportunity in custody to make some good decisions," the magistrate told him.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.