Jamie Campbell sentenced on drug, driving, bail and theft offences

Updated September 19 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 1:00pm
Bendigo Court building. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
A Bendigo man who pleaded guilty to dozens of offences, including drug trafficking - which he apparently took up this year - had many chances over a decade-and-a half to change his life but "completely blew it", a court heard last week.

