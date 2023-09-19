If Bendigo's packed school holiday schedule wasn't enough for you, more activities await in the centre of town.
The CBD's Hargreaves Street Mall will be filled with plenty to see and do across the two weeks from September 18 to 29.
The City of Greater Bendigo has compiled a long list of fun for everyone including those older children young at heart.
Artists such as Adelle Davis have already graced the strip with their musical talent as part of Music in the Mall on September 16 and 18.
MORE NEWS:
The Discovery Science and Technology Centre made anyone a little scientist with its electrifying experiments on September 19.
There was also a chance to step back in time to see how the vikings lived with a pop-up by Connected Circus, but the crew will be back September 20 for another show.
And it's not over yet!
The Discovery Science and Technology Centre will be back on Wednesday, September 20 for those interested in the wide world of coding and robotics.
September 21 will be jam-packed with a toddler play session with soft blocks by Tiny Party Co, a chance to Walk the Walls - literally - with a parkour demonstration and lessons.
There will also be more music by local artists from 11am on the same day.
A school band will also take to the stage in a pop-up concert on September 22, while the Bendigo LEGO User Group will give patrons a taste of what they have to offer in their LEGO mosaic build.
Find more information about what's on online at facebook.com/events/3452941204917916/3452941221584581
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.