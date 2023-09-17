Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Court

Echuca car chase driver committed to County Court

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated September 18 2023 - 6:46am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Magistrates' Court. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Bendigo Magistrates' Court. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

Aerial footage of a drug affected man driving a stolen car into oncoming traffic helped convince a magistrate he should be sent to the County Court to be sentenced.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.