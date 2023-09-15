Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

NCFL GRAND FINAL: Maroons aiming to stop Tigers shot at history

NS
By Nathan Spicer
September 15 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nullawil's Dean Smith tries to elude a Birchip-Watchem tackler during their preliminary final last Saturday. Picture by Blake Lee
Nullawil's Dean Smith tries to elude a Birchip-Watchem tackler during their preliminary final last Saturday. Picture by Blake Lee

Playing senior footy with freedom can push a team towards great achivements, and to have it ahead of a grand final is extremely rare.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.