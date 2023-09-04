Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

NCFL: Unstoppable Tigers one step away from historic perfect year

NS
By Nathan Spicer
September 4 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Jenkins snaps for goal during his nine goal haul on Saturday. Picture by Blake Lee
Joshua Jenkins snaps for goal during his nine goal haul on Saturday. Picture by Blake Lee

A bag of nine from Joshua Jenkins has led Sea Lake-Nandaly to the NCFL grand final at Boort in two weeks' time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.