NCFL: Unstoppable Tigers one step away from historic perfect year

A bag of nine from Joshua Jenkins has led Sea Lake-Nandaly to the NCFL grand final at Boort in two weeks' time.
The 17.9 (111) to 10.12 (72) semi final win over Birchip-Watchem consolidated their stranglehold as firm flag favourites, having now beaten the Bulls in all three meetings this season.
If the Bulls are to get one last crack at their rivals, they'll need to overcome Nullawil in the preliminary final this Saturday.
"It was a patchy performance from us," Bulls coach Trevor Ryan said.
"We had periods where we played with minimal ball control, and they slipped away because of it, but then we'd fight back, and that pattern went back and forth for the whole match."
While Jenkins dominated at one end, the Bulls star full forward Ben Edwards, who kicked 84 majors from 13 games in the regular season, was kept goalless for the first time in Birchip-Watchem colours.
However, Ryan said the big man was not at fault for the down day, with the ball movement going inside 50 a concern coming out of the match.
"He didn't get the service he's had in previous games," he said.
"They clogged it up, and we've got to work around that because Ben (Edwards) isn't a guy you just bomb it on his head - he needs quick ball movement - but they held us up well today."
It's the second game in a row Jenkins has got off the leash against the Bulls, with a seven-goal performance in round 11 also proving pivotal.
"He's a good player, and whether you go one-on-one or double team him, he's always going to get his hands on the footy across the four quarters, so you've got to nullify the inside 50 entries up the ground, which is where we broke down."
The Tigers pushed their high half forwards up to the contest, leaving Jenkins one out before using quick hands out of stoppage to get the ball in cleanly to the former Adelaide Crow.
The outlook looked rosy early for Ryan as the Bulls kicked the first two of the game before the Tigers rattled on seven first-quarter goals.
Ryan's side would hang around for most of the afternoon, being down by only 18 points at three-quarter-time, but the Tigers showed their class in the final term, putting their opponents to the sword with a four-goal to-one stanza.
The Tigers' efficiency (17.9) in front of goal played a big part in their win, with Ryan saying it could have been a different story at quarter time had his team taken their opportunities.
"It pinballed from one end to the other, and they took their chances, unlike us," he said.
"We ran out of legs in the last quarter due to consistently turning the ball over, which makes you work twice as hard to get it back."
