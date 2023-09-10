NCFL: Maroons upset Bulls in blustery preliminary final

Nullawil has upset reigning premiers Birchip-Watchem in the NCFL preliminary final to go through to the big dance in their first season in the competition.
The 10.8 (68) to 8.7 (55) win in tough conditions means the Maroons have the chance to win their fourth flag in a row, albeit in separate leagues.
It is the first time since 2013 (Wedderburn) that a side from outside the top two has made the grand final.
After losing two of their last three home and away games, the Maroons have found their best footy at the right time and primed their run to perfection.
"I think we're in good form and we have everyone back available, which is nice," Maroons coach Brett Barker said.
"For the first time this year, we didn't make a change, which makes a big difference."
On a windy day at Lord Nelson Park, the Bulls didn't capitalise on the advantage in the first term, only kicking three goals.
"It was quite windy to one end, so we did really well to keep them to three goals," Barker said.
"The wind died off as the game went on, but we just kept fighting and grinding the whole day.
"Usually both teams kick a higher score, but the conditions played a big factor which held the score down."
The Maroons fought back to be up by five points at three-quarter-time, but with the wind subsiding, the game was right in the balance.
Two goals from Adam Thomson in the last term proved pivotal as the Maroons pulled away to be up by four goals midway through the stanza.
"I told them we can't rely on the wind to get us home, so the boys really lifted on all lines," Barker said.
"The defence was excellent, led by Kyle Doran and Ben Brennan, but the midfield was where we won it with how hard the likes of David Isbister, Matt Quigley and Dean Smith ran both ways.
"Dean Putt dominated in the ruck and got our hands on the footy first, which proved crucial."
The Maroons will need to cause another upset next Saturday to claim the flag against the undefeated Sea Lake-Nandaly.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.