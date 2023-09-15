Bendigo Advertisersport
HDFNL GRAND FINAL: Saints and Blues to battle for 2023 premiership

By Luke West
Updated September 15 2023 - 2:33pm, first published 1:58pm
Heathcote captain Codie Price and Mount Pleasant co-coach Adam Baird with the HDFNL premiership cup. Picture by Darren Howe
SALADINO CONFIDENT SAINTS' FITNESS FOCUS WILL PAY OFF

HEATHCOTE coach Andrew Saladino has backed in his side's fitness all season and it's what gives him strong belief that on a warm September grand final day on the big ground of Huntly his Saints will be premiers on Saturday.

Sports reporter

