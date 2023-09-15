HDFNL GRAND FINAL: Saints and Blues to battle for 2023 premiership

At a time when salary caps and the player points system makes it so much more difficult for long-term strugglers such as Heathcote had been to rise quickly, it truly is remarkable to think in a competition that continues to get stronger, just two years after the Saints had lost their last three games of 2021 all by triple-figure margins, including being held goal-less in their final game that season against LBU, that they are now just one win away from a premiership.

