Late in the second quarter of Saturday's BFNL second semi-final, Christian Carter was a worried man.
The Golden Square coach could see Sandhurst was on top and the game was, potentially, slipping away from the Dogs.
Two goals in the space of three minutes just before half-time changed the momentum of the game and the Dogs' mindset.
From one goal down at the main break, the Dogs dominated the third quarter and withstood a spirited Sandhurst challenge in the last quarter to win 13.10 (88) to 11.8 (74).
The Dogs' advance straight to the grand final on September 23.
"I thought our first half was pretty poor,'' Carter admitted.
"Our decision making and clearance work wasn't great and we probably went into our shells and didn't take the game on.
"Our backs really stood up and kept us in the game in the first half.
"The message at half-time was that we hadn't played great, but we were only a goal behind.
"We thought if we could get on top at the stoppages that we could get on top of the game.
"(In the third quarter) we got a lift from a couple of our leaders and we were more courageous with our ball movement.
"We didn't make the most of our chances on the scoreboard and it nearly cost us.
"The grit and determination to grind out a win was really impressive. Sandhurst kept coming at us, but we cracked in and the effort to compete to the end was really super. I was really proud."
READ MORE: Back-to-back flags for Marong in LVFNL
Sandhurst co-coach Ashley Connick and the Dragons were left to lament a missed opportunity.
"We had a poor period in the second quarter when we had scoreboard control,'' Connick said.
"A couple of poor decisions got them back into it. It wasn't that we were dominant, but we had momentum and then we gave the ball back to them a couple of times which led to a couple of goals.
"We felt as though we should have been further in front at half-time and then I was really disappointed with our third quarter. We were very unlike us.
"In some ways we should have been further behind at three quarter-time.
"I was really proud of the way we fought back in the last quarter. To get to eight points a couple of times, that next goal was always going to be important, but they (Golden Square) found a way to kick it.
"The takeaway is that they're two evenly matched teams and we have to be better for longer than we were."
Sandhurst ruckman Hamish Hosking was the best player on the ground, but he didn't get enough support from his team-mates.
"We felt quite a few players had a good half or maybe a good three quarters, but I'm not sure if too many were four quarter performers,'' Connick said.
"I thought (Hamish) Hosking was fantastic, Isaac Ruff was really good down back and Zach Pallpratt was consistent throughout.
"The theme throughout the team was we couldn't quite maintain a four quarter effort and that's what's needed. We paid the price."
The Dragons now have to regroup for Saturday's preliminary final.
"We would have loved to have gone straight through, but that's why you put yourself into a position to get two cracks at it,'' Connick said.
"Our focus turns to next week and preparing as well as we can."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.