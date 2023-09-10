Bendigo Advertiser
Mt Pleasant qualifies for second-straight HDFNL grand final

By Adam Bourke
Updated September 10 2023 - 1:08pm, first published 10:30am
Mount Pleasant will play Heathcote in the HDFNL grand final after the Blues survived a gruelling preliminary final battle with White Hills on Saturday.

Local News

