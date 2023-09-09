Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Video/Animal
Match Report

LVFNL GRAND FINAL MATCH REPORT: Panthers go back-to-back as Dogs' drought lingers

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated September 9 2023 - 9:04pm, first published 8:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Loddon Valley league's 2023 premiers, Marong. Picture by Darren Howe
The Loddon Valley league's 2023 premiers, Marong. Picture by Darren Howe

MARONG has capped its Golden Jubilee 50th anniversary season in style with back-to-back Loddon Valley league senior premierships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.