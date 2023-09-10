A new round of grants is set to open this week to support another year of fun and creative events in regional Victoria.
Comedy and cabaret in Maldon, folk music in Creswick and a Castlemaine storytelling workshop all benefitted from grants in 2023 and the small regional presenters program grants are set to bring even more joy to the stage in 2024.
Creative Industries Minister Steve Dimopoulos has announced the new round of applications for the program that hopes to boost local jobs and tourism and to support local and visiting performers to showcase their talent to next audiences.
Grants of up to $15,000 will be available to assist community groups and councils in bringing single live shows, a series of events or an annual program in their local community.
It will also support local presenters to bring experienced industry professionals to their regions for mentorships and workshops, helping build local skills and develop strategies to grow their audiences.
Minister Dimopoulos said the program has had "a mighty impact" on small towns and regional communities in the past and will continue to bring talent to every part of the state.
"These grants do more than just bring shows to town, they back local venues and help build the skills and capacity of community presenters enabling them to grow their programs and build their audiences of the future," he said.
Applicants must be members of Regional Arts Victoria or Local Government Authorities that do not receive organisational or multi-year funding through Creative Victoria.
Regional Arts Victoria CEO Jo Porter said these grants can help bring everything "from funny stories to serious music" to audiences.
"If you know your community and what they'd like to see in your local venue, we're looking forward to working with you to get your ideas on stage," she said.
Applications open Wednesday, September 13, and close on Monday, October 30, 2023.
To apply visit rav.net.au
