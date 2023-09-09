Excitement filled the backyard of a Kangaroo Flat property as groups battled out to take it home.
Ray White Bendigo hosted the auction on September 9 at what agents called one of their more popular properties at 12 Muir Street.
Property manager Ella Douch said the team was working overtime in the lead up to the Saturday afternoon event.
"We had a lot of interest in this property," she said.
"All of us in the office were calling potential buyers until 8pm the night before to make sure they were ready for the auction.
"We want to give the buyers confidence.
"It's our way of creating trust and getting the best outcome for the owners."
Ms Douch said 40 groups had made their way through the five bedroom, two bathroom home on the 3,033 sqm block.
"We had 21 through on the first opening and secured 6 groups to put in bids on the day," she said.
"There was a lot of interest, which we love."
The property boasts an open open living and dining area, a country-style kitchen is complete with ample storage and a built-in pantry, built-in robes in bedrooms and both a front and back verandah.
There is also a large shed and pond in the large backyard.
Ms Douch said the location and block sizes were big selling points.
"It's so close to schools, amenities and saves you travelling into town for everything you need," she said.
"And it's such a lovely block, it's somebody's dream home."
Once 2pm rolled around, a large crowd gathered in the back yard for the auction.
Auctioneer Jordan Gardener kept the crowd entertained while juggling bids from three main parties.
While tension mounted as the groups fought it out right to the end of the 10 minute event, the property eventually sold for 10 per cent over the reserve price.
Mr Gardener said it was a very "exciting" and slightly "exhausting" auction.
"They definitely kept me going and wondering where it was going to go," he said.
"It was a great outcome and we're glad we could get a good result."
Ms Douch said it was a happy time for the now former owners of the property.
"They were crying when they heard it had been sold," she said.
"We were all so excited, it went for more than we expected so we were all very happy."
The house sold for $660,000.
