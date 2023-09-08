An artisan gelateria is the newest and yummiest addition to View Street in Bendigo's CBD.
Augustus Gelatery will open its doors to the public on Friday, September 15, promising to serve scoops of gelato and sorbet, along with milkshakes and cakes 365 days of the year.
Marketing manager at Augustus Gelatery Amie Surridge said the company, founded in Melbourne's outer fringes, had its eye on Bendigo for a while.
MORE NEWS:
"We love the building and the street it's in," she said.
"It's all been kind of nicely renovated and ready for opening.
"We've recently started opening more regional stores and Bendigo is very well known for being one of the best regional towns in Victoria, and we just really loved it."
Ms Surridge said the store aimed to capitalise on its proximity to the arts precinct, and location next-door to the newly renovated Ghosty's Diner.
"We just thought it would be a great opportunity and just bring something fun to the town," she said.
"We loved the feel of it being near the theatre... grab a scoop before you go see a show or when you come out of the gallery.
"It just kind of gives you a little bit extra something sweet at the end of your night to really enjoy."
OTHER NEWS:
Ms Surridge said the gelateria was always looking for new flavours to serve, such as a sticky date pudding flavour and sour patch, alongside the classics like pistachio and hazelnut.
Augustus Gelatery is located at 37 View Street, Bendigo.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.