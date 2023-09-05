A Maryborough woman facing numerous charges for bail offences, drug possession and persistently contravening family violence orders - including when she took a dog from the victim's home - has been placed on a 12-month community corrections order with conviction.
The 47-year-old woman was in a 10-month relationship that ended earlier this year due to the accused's "erratic, threatening and abusive" behaviour.
The Bendigo Magistrates' Court heard the woman had since committed a string of family violence safety order breaches.
The woman, who the court heard had been a victim of "extensive family violence" in another relationship, must be supervised as part of her therapeutic CCO and will be assessed for drug and alcohol issues and be treated for mental health concerns.
The woman was served a family violence safety notice after a verbal argument on February 14, 2023.
On March 8, police were called to the victim's house as the accused would not leave after she slept on his couch.
Between March 10 and 11 the woman called the victim more than 40 times in contravention of the order. She was then arrested at his home on March 11.
She was charged and bailed at 11pm and reminded not to contact or attend the address of the victim.
She called him at 11.30pm and asked him to pick her up. When he refused, she went to his house and they had an ongoing argument.
Police again attended the man's address where the woman was found hiding in a bedroom closet. She was arrested along with a black handbag containing a clear bag with cannabis inside.
She was taken to a local police station and a search revealed she also had a small bag of ice.
The woman told police the marijuana belonged to her but not the methylamphetamine, and she denied the allegations of making a threat to kill.
On March 28, she contacted the victim by calling and texting before attending his home.
He allowed her inside to collect her belongings but she then refused to leave before lingering around the address.
Police attended and found the woman hiding in a nearby house. She was arrested and a search of her bag found methylampethamine.
On April 23, the woman asked if she could come to collect their dog but the victim refused. She soon arrived at the address, pushed open the door and entered despite the victim's requests that she leave.
The woman left the address on foot with the dog before the police arrived.
On April 26, she again entered his home through an unlocked back door and she told the victim she was getting the dog some water.
When the man told her to leave she began to abuse him.
On May 12 she was located and arrested by police on outstanding matters and was found to have a capsule of gabapentin which required a prescription she did not have.
