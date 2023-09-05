Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo court: domestic violence threat, woman took dog

Lucy Williams
Lucy Williams
September 6 2023 - 4:30am
A woman has been put on a community corrections order for domestic violence related offences. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
A Maryborough woman facing numerous charges for bail offences, drug possession and persistently contravening family violence orders - including when she took a dog from the victim's home - has been placed on a 12-month community corrections order with conviction.

