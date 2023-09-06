ATHLETICS Bendigo Region's runners were in top form as they raced along the Yarra River in the Burnley half-marathon or 5km on Sunday.
Racing, which began at Kevin Bartlett Reserve, was also the ninth leg of the On-backed XCR series run by Athletics Victoria.
Second placing for the Bendigo Bats in men's premier division clinched back-to-back premierships.
In the race for team glory at Burnley it was Box Hill which scored 94 points as Bendigo was next on 100.
Highs for the Bats were second, third and seven placings achieved by Archie Reid, 1;05.00; Nathan Stoate, 1:05.15; and Brady Threlfall, 1:06.39.
Also in the top flight for Bendigo were Paddy Stow, 1:09.24; and Stephen van Rees, 1:13.21.
In the women's open 21.1km, Jill Wilkie who is in the 55-plus class, clocked a 90-second personal best of 1:24.54 to lead the Bats charge.
Wilkie was 24th to finish and teamed with Vanessa Bull, 1:32.25; and Rebecca Wilkinson, 1:32.41; for Bendigo to again rule in the race for the women's division three premiership.
The Bats have earned promotion to women's division two.
Bendigo also moves up to men's division two in '24.
A victorious division three line-up at Burnley was Luke Crameri, 1:14.06; Lewis Gillett, 1:14.30; Nigel Preston, 1:14.47; and Nathan Meade, 1:16.37.
The Bats also took honours in men's divisions six and seven, men's 40-plus and women's 50-plus; runner-up in women's 40-plus, and was third in women's 40-plus.
Bendigo was fourth in men's 50-plus and ninth in men's 60-plus.
At junior level Phoebe Lonsdale ran a great time of 18.39 to be third in the under-20 5km.
Logan Tickell and Tyler Fynch powered to victory in the 5km duels for under-18 and under-14 respectively in times of 14.58 and 16.48.
In the race for teams glory, Bendigo was third in under-20 women, fifth in under-18 boys, eighth in under-16 girls, and third in under-14 boys.
Finale to the XCR season is on September 16 when athletes run The Tan relays on the iconic track near Melbourne's CBD.
