Bendigo Mountain Bike Club elects first all-women executive committee

By Jonathon Magrath
Updated September 6 2023 - 9:13am, first published 6:30am
Bendigo Mountain Bike CLub vice-president Jo Wall, president Roz Bradley and secretary Monique Baxter. Picture by Jonathon Magrath
Bendigo Mountain Bike CLub vice-president Jo Wall, president Roz Bradley and secretary Monique Baxter. Picture by Jonathon Magrath

The new all-female executive committee of the Bendigo Mountain Bike Club will be a "real powerhouse", according to incoming president Roz Bradley.

