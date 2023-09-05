The new all-female executive committee of the Bendigo Mountain Bike Club will be a "real powerhouse", according to incoming president Roz Bradley.
At its annual general meeting on Sunday, September 3, the club elected women to all executive roles.
Ms Bradley said she was previously involved with the club in the early 2000s, but her passion for mountain biking brought her back.
MORE NEWS:
"I had done a lot of parenting time and I've always loved mountain biking, so for me being a part of the club, it's actually a personal choice," she said.
"I love mountain biking and I love seeing the club progress. I've seen it progress really well, really professionally in the last few years."
The club has become a place for women to enjoy riding bikes, being a part of nature and challenging themselves in events such as the three-hour women's challenge.
"The people that come to mountain biking have a love of nature and tend to be very easy-going, very down to earth," Ms Bradley said.
"Some clubs can be a bit cliquey, but I like to think that we're very open and very conducive to anyone coming and having a chat and getting involved."
Ms Bradley said she would aim to continue the club's legacy and grow its events, including the Gravity Enduro, 60-kilometre winter event, and the Tuesday night summer series club racing, which could get more than 350 riders.
"There's a really good base for a sound and strong club," she said. "We're a 300-member strong club, we're one of the biggest and strongest clubs in Australia."
OTHER NEWS:
Trail advocacy would be a big part of her role, Ms Bradley said, as the organisation's eight-year-old master plan called for a massive extension of the Spring Gully mountain bike trail network.
"We have five kilometres of sanctioned trail ... we want to sanction up to 95 kilometres of trail," she said.
"We've been working on this for eight years, so that's a really big one."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.