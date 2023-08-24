NETBALL: Newly-formed Strikers unveil club colours and logo

WITH their Victorian Netball League licence secured, the Bendigo Strikers have unveiled the logo and colours of the new club.
The Strikers have chosen a colour scheme of Catalina Blue, Rich Electric Blue and Sunglow.
The blue signifies the water and rivers that connect the regional communities the team represents, while the gold represents the golden sun, crops and soils of those regional communities.
The club's logo utiilies a stylised netball with 'strikes' shooting outside the bounds of the netball, aiming to represent strength and boldness.
"The imagery of the strikes going beyond the bounds represents our mission to expand the reach and impact netball has in regional Victoria and the netball community and our intention to think outside the ball and be innovative in all we do," the club said in its unveiling on Thursday night.
Netball Victoria announced on Monday the Strikers had been granted one of three new VNL licences for the next five years along with the Gippsland Stars and Western Warriors based in Melton.
The club's interim board is being chaired by Andrew Cooney, a father of four girls.
"Netball is an amazing sport with strong grassroots coverage within Bendigo and regional Victoria," Cooney said on Thursday.
"Historically, our pathways included associations and leagues, State titles, academy and zone academy, as well as association championships, but now we have one of the most important pathways in VNL.
"My girls love the sport and what better way for me to give back than to assist a passionate group of people to create opportunities that are achievable for all regional Victorians, especially Bendigo residents, to play in the highest competition in Victoria. Pathways are so important."
As well as Cooney, the Strikers' interim board also includes Melissa Ryan, Teigan Redwood, Melinda Keighran, Anita Harrington, Ben DeAraugo, Carol McKinstry, Ashleigh-Jane Thompson and Meagan Keating, with Marg O'Rourke as an advisor.
With the licence having been granted, the club will now move ahead with an official annual general meeting to formalise the board.
"Coaching applications will open over the coming days, with player trials to be advertised in the near future. Our board will be busy talking to prospective sponsors, stakeholders and supporters in readiness to launch what will be a very exciting chapter for netball in Bendigo," Cooney said.
On its branding as Bendigo Strikers, the club says: "Strikers Netball has a long history of creating opportunities for country netballers to play at a higher level.
"The original Strikers netball team were the pioneers, paving the way for regional players to be exposed to a stronger and higher level of netball.
"It provided an opportunity for regional netballers to be showcased to selectors for consideration for high-performance netball.
"Embracing the history and adopting the culture of those who have led the way with pride and passion, Bendigo Strikers has the ability to reunite the past players and continue a strong regional presence in the Netball Victoria pathway.
"The true meaning of the name 'Strikers' cannot be described with just a few words. The name Striker originates from the pioneering spirit we reference above and implies passion and conviction in all we do.
"It represents strength and determination and our aspiration to be leaders, both on and off the court."
Starting from next year, the Bendigo Strikers will compete in a revamped VNL competition featuring an 11-team championship division and 12-team under-23 division.
This week's announcement comes almost a decade after a consortium representing the region first applied for a VNL licence in 2014.
Having also been unsuccessful in 2018, a third bid was launched in June this year with backing from the City of Greater Bendigo, La Trobe University and Red Energy Arena.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.