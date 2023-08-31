Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
What's on

What's on in central Victoria August 31 - September 7

Updated September 1 2023 - 12:36pm, first published August 31 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The fields surrounding Bendigo are painted yellow this time of year. Picture by Darren Howe
The fields surrounding Bendigo are painted yellow this time of year. Picture by Darren Howe

With this weekend marking the beginning of spring, its the perfect opportunity to get out and see what our region has to offer. Here's your comprehensive guide. Our What's On section is for community and not-for-profit groups to advertise their events. Any advertisements in this section are FREE to place and FREE to read. Advertisements that are emailed to the Bendigo Advertiser will also be placed in Saturday's Weekender as well as being listed online. To submit a notice or for more information, please contact: Email: addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Phone 5434 4470

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.