Its the time of year again when fields surrounding Bendigo turn yellow as they fill with canola crops for the upcoming harvest and Shiraz Republic are embracing the canola season with their Cornella Canola Walks, giving guests unprecedented access to the fields. The Cornella Canola Walks is also the best way to respect the farmers who watch over the crops - who have to deal with pesky Instagrammers accessing their fields uninvited to get their shots. Shiraz Republic have created a track and viewing platform in their fields so tourists can snap away without worrying about having an angry farmer at their back. Tickets to the Cornella Canola Walks are $10 per adult and $5 for children. Children under 5 are free. A family pass is $30. Where: Shiraz Republic cellar door 507 Hamblin Rd, Cornella VIC 3551. When: Until mid-September, Friday to Monday 11am - 5pm
Women living in the Australian goldrush period were such beacons of light, however there is very little evidence of them having existed. From artworks to official accounts and historical tellings, they are lost amongst the dust and masculine world of the goldfields. Artist Lauren Starr explores these lesser known figures, in her new project Luminaries: Re-imagining women in the Australian goldfields, with a sneak peek opening at Mackenzie Quarters. This sneak peek event will showcase the first few pieces from this series with the rest coming over the next few years. Where: Mackenzie Quarters, 10 - 12 MacKenzie St, Bendigo VIC 3550. When: Friday, September 1, 6 - 8pm.
Now in its Eleventh year, the Heathcote Film Festival is being held with a program including a broad selection of Australian and International short films. The short films will cover a range of genres hoping to find something for everyone, including comedy, animation, drama, and documentary. Run across two nights, one formal and one informal, the festival was started by a small group of passionate people who wanted to create a much-loved annual event. Contact info@heathcotefilmfestival.com.au. Where: 127 High St, Heathcote 3523 When: Friday, September 1, informal night with drinks and popcorn, Saturday, September 2, a sit down formal gala dinner.
Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Bendigo. Buy your tickets now to discover the music of Vivaldi's Four Seasons, Best of Hans Zimmer or Tribute to Queen at Bendigo Town Hall under the gentle glow of candlelight. Full program and tickets available here. Where: Bendigo Town Hall When: Various dates until September
Swingers lace up those dancers shoes, and enjoy a night of grooving to Family Rhythm Dance Band live at the Spring Gully Dance. All welcome to partake in a dance and break with a delicious supper provided. Admission $9. Enquiries to Keith 5444 2953 or Joy 0438 544 705. Where: Spring Gully Hall, Spring Gully Rd, Spring Gully. When: Saturday, September 1, 7.30pm - 11pm.
The regional premiere of the 360° live-action documentary CARRIBERRIE takes viewers on an exhilarating 3D journey across Australia, from Uluru to Sydney Harbour. Narrated by award-winning actor and dancer David Gulpilil, Carriberrie guides audiences across a stunning array of iconic locations and performances, from the traditional to contemporary. Shot using the Jaunt ONE, the first professional-grade camera system specifically designed for capturing the highest quality 360° VR experiences, Carriberrie is a cinematic experience that immerses viewers in the stories, songs and people from different First Nations communities. Where: Discovery Science and Technology Centre, 7 Railway Pl, Bendigo VIC 3550. When: First Sunday of the month until December.
Anyone who attended in Form 1C in the 1955 intake is invited along to a night of sharing memories and stories from school days. Classmates are encouraged to contact Rhonda Clay on 0419 951 165 and state your school enrolment name. When: Saturday, September 2
Put on your best detective hat and join Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot (Albert Finney) and a star-studded cast as he solves Agatha Christie's famous "whodunnit". A welcome aboard glass of champagne sets the scene, before the train slowly steams through the night to Maldon. Accompanied by the sights and sounds of our steam engine, the level crossing bells, the passing lights in the night, you'll might even start looking at your co-travellers with suspicion. During the journey and at interval at Maldon the fully stocked bar is open and our stewards are on hand to offer a drinks' and snack service that Poirot himself might even indulge in. Tickets to the murder mystery extravaganza are $100. Where: Platform 3 Castlemaine Railway Station, Castlemaine. When: Sunday, September 2 at 7pm (other viewings later in the year).
Shared Reading is an immersive adventure, a space where people from all walks of life gather in small groups to listen to a story or a poem. We read slowly to allow space for our responses to emerge and to share, discovering the narratives within all of us, finding and speaking our own truth. For bookings, please click here. For enquiries, please email Juliane Roemhild at J.Roemhild@latrobe.edu.au. When: Every Monday from 10am until 11.30am - starting August 28 Where: La Trobe University Bendigo campus library
An upcoming lecture will provide historic context for The Voice referendum and what Australians can learn from it. Professor Emerita Anne Twomey, a constitutional law expert at the University of Sydney, will lead the topical discussion and explore whether a referendum is still the best method of giving a voice to the people. The free lecture is called What Does History Tell Us about Australians and Referendums? When: September 5 between 6pm and 7.15pm Where: The Capitol Theatre, 50 View Street, Bendigo
Join in with Sisterworks Bendigo for some classes to help you learn skills. There will be beginners yoga which takes place on Mondays from 9.30am to 11am. Crochet classes take place on Wednesdays from 1pm to 3pm. And social sewing will take place on Fridays with two sessions, 10am to noon or noon to 2pm. These classes are for women from a migrant, refugee and asylum seeker background. Phone 0420 258 972 for more information. Where: 45 Mundy Street, Bendigo.
Bendigo Theatre Company's community choir is back with two new choir directors. Lloyd Dodsworth and Emma Kelly have taken over the choir, bringing in a new, refreshing direction. The choir welcomes people of all ages and abilities and is non-audition based. The music chosen is a mixture of modern and classical songs. If you are interested, contact BTC on 0401 678 102. Where: Bendigo Theatre Company's Arts Shed, 15 Allingham Street, Golden Square. When: Meets Monday evenings, 6.30pm to 7.30pm.
Bendigo Tramways' beloved Tram No. 15 has been struck by the infamous Yarn Bombers, bringing back the Yarn Bomb Tram for another exciting winter season! The Yarn Bomb Tram, decorated inside and out with hand-made crochet bunting, seat covers and blankets, has been a beloved attraction throughout winter, thanks to the anonymous group of needling ninjas. Where: Bendigo Tramways, 76 Violet Street. When: Throughout winter, for specific times contact Bendigo Tramways.
Pizza Sundays at St. Anne's offers a selection of house made pizzas with live music and award winning wines. Offering a great day out for the family, all pizzas are $25 each. The winery is fully licensed, with award winning wines available all at bar prices. Call 03 5435 3601 for pizza bookings. The cellar door is also open for free tastings 7 days a week from 9am until 5pm, no bookings required. Where: St. Anne's Winery, 3 Belvoir Park Road, Ravenswood. When: Every Sunday, 9am to 5pm.
This immersive workshop will introduce you to the basics of food photography, guided by two creative professionals. Iron chef Shellie and Ewen will begin with a discussion on gear and lighting before walking you through hands-on sessions to capture, style, process and print your own food photos. Gain real-world skills to apply to your commercial work, and learn simple lighting setups to achieve great results in a wide variety of settings. To book click here. Where: RACV Goldfields Resort, 1500 Midland Hwy, Creswick When: Saturday, September 23 10am - 3pm.
Open every Saturday of the year, the Wesley Hill Market has something for everyone to enjoy. There will be unique items, fresh fruits and vegetables and much more. Stall holders must book beforehand. For stall bookings call 0418 117 953. Where: Corner of Duke Street, Pyrenees Highway and Van Heurck Street, Castlemaine. Opposite the Albion Hotel. When: Weekly on Saturdays, from 9am to 1pm.
The Bendigo Showgrounds Market is held nearly every Sunday and is one of the biggest weekly markets in country Victoria. This family-friend market will include a huge range of new and used goods, food, coffee and fresh produce. For further information, phone 5444 4646 or email market@bendigoshowgrounds.com.au Where: Bendigo Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo. When: Every Sunday, 8.30am to 2pm.
Castlemaine farmers market has kicked it up a notch from your average market, displaying some of the finest produce from across the region. You'll find local cheeses, meats, fruits and much more at this family friendly event. Where: Alongside Castlemaine Market Building, Mostyn Street, Castlemaine. When: The first Sunday of each month, 9am to 1pm (except January).
Pick up some goods made with love this week at Kangaroo Flat's Handmade Market. The market is held monthly to showcase the creative people in and around Central Victoria, with a motto of 'if you bake it, if you grow it, you can sell it', this market is filled with handcrafted, handmade and homegrown goods. Prepare yourself for a day full of treats. For further information, visit thehandmademarketbendigo.com Where: Rotary Park, Kangaroo Flat, opposite APCO service station. When: The first Saturday of every month, 9am to 2pm.
The Soweto Gospel Choir are taking on an extensive regional tour of their new show HOPE, including stops in Bendigo and Castlemaine. Soweto Gospel Choir have received critical acclaim globally for its renditions of African American spirituals, gospel, folk and contemporary music. The new show HOPE takes audiences on a journey that includes South African freedom songs and protest music from the American songbook, including civil-rights era tracks, Stevie Wonder and Aretha Franklin. Tickets available here. Where: Ulumbarra Theatre, 10 Gaol Rd, Bendigo VIC 3550. When: Bendigo on October 17, 2023 and Theatre Royal in Castlemaine on October 20, 2023.
