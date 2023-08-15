Long Gully Neighbourhood Centre is firing up the burners of its new kitchen facility, and looking forward to the future for more exciting developments.
Volunteers of the community organisation unveiled the new kitchen on Tuesday, August 15, which was built using $161,000 of the City of Greater Bendigo's budget.
Neighbourhood Centre co-ordinator Kerry Parry said the facility would allow the not-for-profit to hold weekly cooking classes and community lunches, with the first to be held on Wednesday, August 16.
"The kitchen will enable us to offer friendly hospitality and encourage community connection which is so very important to us," Ms Parry said.
The centre recently received $10,000 to build a new bike path adjacent to the facility, and Ms Parry said there was money in the city's 2023-24 budget to upgrade the outdoor play space.
