Long Gully Neighbourhood Centre unveils new kitchen facilities, programs

By Jonathon Magrath
Updated August 16 2023 - 7:42am, first published 4:30am
City of Greater Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalf and Long Gully Neighbourhood Centre coordinator Kerry Parry cut the ribbon of the centre's new kitchen. Picture by Darren Howe
Long Gully Neighbourhood Centre is firing up the burners of its new kitchen facility, and looking forward to the future for more exciting developments.

