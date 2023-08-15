When Mark Alabakov was first appointed coach of the Bendigo Braves' women's program he had one goal in mind.
On Saturday night he achieved that goal when the Braves defeated Waverley Falcons in the NBL1 South grand final.
"I'm a sucker for history and legacy. Bendigo Braves and Nunawading Spectres are the most storied franchises at the SEABL/NBL1 level for 40 years,'' Alabakov said.
"When I first got here in 2019 I walked into the stadium and I saw the (championship) banners hanging everywhere.
"I had a dream to be the next coach to put a banner up and put my finger prints on a program that has such a proud history and legacy."
The journey to championship glory had some ups and downs, but through it all Alabakov stuck to his plan.
"I always think of the philosophy that the day you plant the seeds is not the day you pick the fruit,'' Alabakov said.
"Three years after we planted the seeds we get massive performances from players that have stayed here and had the courage to stay patient with their own growth and development, get exposure to this level and sit under the learning tree of Opals captain Tess Madgen.
"We've had a lot of good people come through and put their fingerprints on this. It's been three years in the making.
"What we built stood up under the highest level of pressure. I'm so proud of what we've been able to achieve."
While Alabakov is proud of leading the Braves to an NBL1 South championship, he said his greatest thrill comes from a broader coaching achievement.
"Our under-18 girls program, which we incorporated into the senior program holistically two years ago, is in the top 10 teams in the state,'' he said.
"The youth league just won a championship for the first time ever and the NBL1 program won the championship in a season where we had a 25-0 record.
"I'm so proud of what we've been able to build here. I'm coming from a position of bias, but we are the number one women's program from under-18s up to seniors in the nation.
"No-one else is doing what we do."
Alabakov said he marvelled at the way the Braves rallied in the face of adversity to win the NBL1 South grand final.
Amy Atwell's "world-class" shooting performance in the grand final will probably be the individual effort that will be most fondly remembered, but Alabakov was just as pleased with the efforts of his young players.
"There's an element of luck in finals, but you try to increase your luck surface area by preparing the team well and diligently,'' he said.
"You can't have a single point of failure, so that no matter what gets thrown at the team you have other streams to get the ball in the basket and other actions you can go to and rely on.
"Our mantra for the finals series, and the month leading into the finals, was to be reliable, not remarkable.
"Meg McKay got a lot of attention, was scoreless in the first half, got into foul trouble and had to sit most of the third quarter. Amy Atwell stepped up and carried us and then she fouled out early in the last quarter.
"The game management of Kelly Wilson was next level and is the reason why she's a doyen of the game.
"The difference was the role players. Madi Sexton played 27 minutes in a grand final in a critical role and came up with a big defensive stop on Bec Cole - one of the most dangerous scoring weapons in the country.
"Kasey Burton's defence on Carley Ernst was outstanding. I think she kept her to 5-14 from the field.
"Cassidy McLean was phenomenal. She kept Bec Cole to 14 points on 7-21 from the field and outscored her down the other end.
"It's a special group."
The Braves have the chance to add some icing to the cake this weekend when they compete in the NBL1 National Championships in Perth.
The tournament runs from Friday to Sunday, with the Braves opening their campaign against NBL1 West champions Cockburn Cougars on Friday night at 8pm (AEST).
