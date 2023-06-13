Little people who need to "learn some road rules" on their bikes will soon have the chance on a new path at the Long Gully Neighbourhood Centre.
The centre has received a $100,00 grant as part of the Nestlé Professional's inaugural Serve Your Community grants program, which awarded three winners across the country.
Centre coordinator Kerry Parry said she was thrilled to receive the funding, which would go towards a bigger project of revitalising the facility's outdoor play area.
She said the bike path would go around the circumference of the backyard with a dotted line up the centre to "teach children to keep left".
"Little people need to learn some road rules... and balance bikes help with their coordination and growth and so forth," she said.
The centre also received funding from the City of Greater Bendigo in its 2023-24 budget to upgrade its playground.
A kitchen redevelopment program was also underway.
Nestlé Professional general manager Kristina Czepl said the Long Gully Neighbourhood Centre new bike path could also help children and their families develop bike and road safety knowledge.
"The neighbourhood centre is such an integral part of Long Gully, and the new play space will create a safe and welcoming environment, creating moments of connection in the community," she said.
"We are proud to award the Long Gully Neighbourhood Centre with $10,000 to help support this wonderful initiative."
